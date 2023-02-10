Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 welcome back the ever-fun Crossbow to use. So without further ado, let us show you how to unlock the Crossbow in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been blessed by the presence of the Crossbow in Season 2. The weapon has been a terrific option to use in the past due to its unbelievable power and potency which has allowed it to one-shot opponents in days gone by.

A decidedly harder weapon to use compared to a more conventional SMG for example, but if you can get locked in, then the result can be both satisfying and deadly.

If you want to know how to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2, then our quick and easy guide will show you how.

How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Unlocking the Crossbow in either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 can be achieved in one of two ways: finishing all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or using real money and purchasing it as a Store Bundle.

Path of the Ronin is a new special event for Season 2 and rewards players with various rewards such as a Weapon Charm for instance.

But the overarching goal is to complete all seven challenges and eventually earn yourself a ferocious Crossbow to add to your arsenal of weaponry.

Whether you’re playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, you will be able to complete the challenges specific to one game to satisfy the unlock criteria.

The weapon is listed by the devs as a Marksman Rifle and they describe it as followed: “Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality. Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.”

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Crossbow in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It doesn’t stop there though as we have a few more CoD guides for you to check out below:

