MW2 Ranked Play: Ruleset, skill division, maps & modes

Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Mode builds on the concepts of previous games. From Skill Divisions to the official Call of Duty League ruleset, here’s how it works.

MW2 Ranked Mode gives players a chance to compete in a more official capacity than the regular public matches or CDL Moshpit playlist.

The aim of the mode is to organize players into skill divisions, allow them to compete against each other, and advance the players that come out on top most often. This arena also restricts many game elements, like overly strong weapons and killstreaks, to ensure a more competitively balanced competition.

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re a newcomer to the competitive Call of Duty scene or a grizzled vet who has been playing since the days of the Competitive playlist in Black Ops, there are unique features to learn about this version of the system.

Anyone looking for the perfect Ranked classes should check out our guide here.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode ruleset

Activision Ranked Play is coming to Modern Warfare 2 on February 15.

As previously mentioned, Ranked is a very different experience than regular public matches. The playlist operates on the current version of the Call of Duty League ruleset, meaning that certain guns, equipment, and killstreaks are not allowed.

Additionally, the CDL rules define the map and game mode combinations, meaning that only specific pairings are playable.

Article continues after ad

Search and Destroy:

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Hardpoint

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

MW2 Ranked divisions

As explained in the official reveal blog, the classic divisional system is back again with a few new additional skill tiers.

Players will play five placement matches before being sorted into one of seven skill groups. Once placed, the only way to advance up the ladder is by earning Skill Rating by winning games.

There are seven tiers, starting at Bronze and ending at Iridescent, with the others being revealed in an upcoming developer blog.

Additionally, Ranked will showcase the Top 250, meaning that the players with the highest Skill Rating in the game will have their names and ladder position shown off on an in-game leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

Just like in Vanguard, there will be exclusive Ranked items that can only be earned by completing various benchmarks in the mode.

“Earn Skill Division Skins based on your highest rank for that Season, including a set for finishing a Season in the Gold Division or above for the first time, as well as unique rewards given out each season,” the announcement blog stated.

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll update this page with the latest info as it becomes available.