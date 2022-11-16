Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes: Shoot House, Combat Record, weapon changes

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is live, and the massive update delivers a new map, stat tracking, and weapon balancing.

Modern Warfare 2 has been shattering records since its release, and the game shows no signs of slowing down on its early momentum. Warzone 2 launched on November 16 alongside Season 1, building up even more anticipation.

However, everything didn’t go exactly according to plan, as Warzone 2 players were confused over the release of Warzone 1 rewards, and Treyarch delayed MW2’s CDL Moshpit playlist.

On a more positive note, MW2’s first season addresses several community concerns. Let’s take a look at everything in the Season 1 update.

Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launched on November 16 alongside Warzone 2.

Shoot House was a fan-favorite map in Modern Warfare 2019, and players particularly enjoyed grinding weapon camos on it. The iconic environment returns to MW2 with a fresh new look. If you are behind in the race to Orion Camo or want to level up a weapon for Warzone 2, this is the perfect map for you.

Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history, ” and the developers took a huge first step in rectifying those complaints by adding a Combat Record. Players can now track their performance, including K/D ratio, win/loss ratio, and matches played.

An under-the-radar addition is the ability for Drill Charges to now kill Riot Shield users, even if they have Bomb Squad equipped.

Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update made wide sweeping changes to weapon balancing.

It’s still very early to determine a meta for MW2, but some weapons required rebalancing. The Season 1 update increased long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles and SMGs.

As for specific weapons, the Kastov-74u, STB 556, and SP-R 208 received nerfs, while The M16, FSS Hurricane, PDSW 528, and Kastov 545 received much-needed buffs.

Full Modern Warfare Season 1 patch notes

Here are the full Season 1 patch notes.

Maps

Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps



Core Maps Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps Player and equipment collision fixes Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed Fixed some deployable cover locations General exploit fixes



Modes

Multiplayer Tier 1 is live with Season 01



Equipment

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types: Operator finishing moves Gunscreens War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including: Weapon brands visible Streamlined Blueprint navigation



CDL Moshpit