Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted

Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.

In October 2022, notable leaker GhostOfHope revealed a list of fan-favorite game modes possibly coming to MW2, including Infected, Uplink, and Cyber Attack.

Infinity Ward already added Cyber Attack, and the leak got another mode correct.

In a move that lifted fans disappointed by the Gunfight news, the developers confirmed Infected is coming back.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 2 players celebrate Infected announcement

Activision Blizzard Infected has been a fan favorite game mode for years.

Infected made its Call of Duty debut in Modern Warfare 3 and appeared in eight mainline series entries after. Modern Warfare 2019’s iteration spawned 18 players in random locations around the map with a random weapon.

After a 15-second countdown, one of the lobby members becomes the first infected, and it’s their responsibility to infect other players with only a knife, throwing knife, and tactical insertion at their disposal.

The match ends with either all players becoming infected or survivors making it until the end of the time limit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A Call of Duty fan Tweeted, “playing infected on Call of Duty with friends is the greatest feeling in the world.”

Article continues after ad

Activision retweeted the post and said, “we agree. See you Feb. 15,” confirming the mode’s return for Season 2.

One player responded, “modes like this will bring me back to the game. I love chill modes to play in between pub matches.”

A second user added, “Finally, Infected is the best party mode.”

Warzone 2 streamer Lucky Chamu suggested the game mode be added to the upcoming Resurgence map, Ashika Island. “Throw it on the island map too.”

We will provide more information on the multiplayer content coming during Season 2 when the developers unveil a full roadmap.