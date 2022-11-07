Modern Warfare 2 smashes record with biggest entertainment launch of 2022

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

New data from Activision Blizzard shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has broken another franchise record and is enjoying the most successful entertainment launch of 2022.

This year’s Modern Warfare entry broke Call of Duty records right out of the gate. Within days of its release, Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2 had beaten MW3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history.

As the “#1 Call of Duty launch of all time,” Modern Warfare 2 topped $800 million in revenue after only three days on the market.

In confirming the details on Twitter, the official Call of Duty account promised “we’re just getting started.” That couldn’ve have been a more accurate assessment of the news that would follow.

Modern Warfare 2 is already breaking additional sales records

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward have plenty of reasons to celebrate today. In a press release, the publisher noted that MW2 surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only 10 days.

Such a figure further cements the Modern Warfare sequel as Call of Duty’s biggest launch to date. The victories don’t stop there, either. According to Activision, MW2 also constitutes the “highest-grossing entertainment opening of 2022.”

By comparison, Top Gun: Maverick opened to $248 million at the international box office. It took Doctor Strange 2 two weekends to reach an impressive global cume of $688 million.

Modern Warfare 2’s record-breaking numbers combined with Overwatch 2’s success undoubtedly make for a strong final quarter for Activision Blizzard.

Within 10 days, Blizzard reported Overwatch 2 had accumulated a user base of 25 million players. It’s a staggering feat, even when considering the free-to-play quality of the follow-up entry.

Suffice it to say, these two sequels guarantee Activision closes out the year on a financial high note.

Modern Warfare 2 is in stores now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.