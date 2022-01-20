CDL 2022 season: Standings, event schedule, season format, teams & rosters

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is underway, with teams hard at work figuring out Vanguard and ready to take on the highest level of competition in Call of Duty history. Here’s all the info you need on the 2022 season including schedule, standings, format, and more.
The Call of Duty League is coming back with a bang in 2022. We’ve got brand new franchises entering the fray, players and teams seeking revenge on their 2021 rivals, and reigning champions Atlanta FaZe looking to become Call of Duty’s greatest-ever dynasty.
They’ll have to fend off competition from the likes of Toronto Ultra and newly-formed OpTic Texas, a result of the merger between OpTic Chicago and Dallas Empire in the offseason.
Advertisement
Take a look for the full rundown on what to expect over the coming season.
Jump to section
CDL 2022 overall standings
The regular season of the CoD League isn’t due to kick off until February 4, around two weeks after the CDL Kickoff Classic, which will see teams take each other on in a competitive setting for the first time. That said, we’ll be updating this standings table after every match and every weekend of action, so be sure to keep it bookmarked.
|Position
|Team
|Series record
|Map record
|CDL Points
|1
|Atlanta FaZe
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|Boston Breach
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|Florida Mutineers
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|London Royal Ravens
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|6
|Los Angeles Thieves
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|7
|New York Subliners
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|8
|Minnesota RØKKR
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|9
|OpTic Texas
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|10
|Paris Legion
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|11
|Seattle Surge
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|12
|Toronto Ultra
|0-0
|0-0
|0
CDL 2022 schedule
The CDL Kickoff Classic takes place from January 21-24, with all 12 teams looking to get themselves off to a hot start before the season officially gets going. From then onwards, the regular season looks as follows:
Advertisement
Stage 1: February 4-March 6
- February 4-20: Online Qualifiers
- March 3-6: Stage 1 Major hosted by OpTic Texas
Stage 2: March 11-April 3
- March 11-27: Online Qualifiers
- March 31-April 3: Stage 2 Major hosted by Minnesota RØKKR
Midseason tournaments: April 9-May 8
- April 9-10: All-Star Weekend
- April 24: CDL Warzone Pacific Tournament
- Each of the 12 League teams will assemble a four-person squad and drop into Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads. The last person standing on each map takes home a cash prize for their team and additional prizing is awarded for kills.
- May 5-8: Pro-Am Classic (LAN)
- All 12 League teams are scheduled to compete on LAN in front of a live audience alongside the top four Challengers squads. $100,000 in first place prizing is on the line as the pros face off against their Challenger foes. No CDL points will be awarded for this event.
Stage 3: May 13-June 5
- May 13-29: Online Qualifiers
- June 2-5: Stage 3 Major hosted by Toronto Ultra
Stage 4: July 1-24
CDL 2022 season format: Stages, Majors, Playoffs
There are some differences between the 2022 season and what viewers and players experienced last season.
Stages
- 2022 season is divided into 4 Stages
- No more team-hosted Home Series
- Regular season matches will be all online and treated as ‘Qualifiers’ for the Major
- Qualifiers will consist of teams playing 5 prescheduled online matches against randomly drawn teams
Majors
- Majors will feature all 12 teams, after initial announcements said they would only have 8
- One weekend of LAN play, hosted by individual franchises
- A prize pool for the Majors has not yet been set, though in 2021 each of them had $500,000
Playoffs
- No dates or locations have yet been determined for the CDL Playoffs or Championship weekend
- No prize pool has been announced, though Champs 2021 featured a $2.5m prize pool
CDL 2022 teams & rosters
There have been some big team changes and there are two new franchises on the board this year. Here are all of the teams and their current rosters:
|Team
|Starters
|Substitute(s)
|Coach(es)
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy
|iLLeY
|Scump
|Dashy
|General
|Rambo, Sender
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Prestinni
|Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
|Boston Breach
|Methodz
|TJHaly
|Nero
|Capsidal
|Zed
|Zed, Denz
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|Davpadie
|Owakening
|Vivid
|Yeez
|Willett
|New York Subliners
|Neptune
|Clayster
|Crimsix
|HyDra
|Revan
|Revan, DREAL, JP
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro
|Nastie
|Zer0
|Gismo
|Harry
|Dominate
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Insight
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Hicksy
|MarkyB
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|MajorManiak
|Standy
|Saintt
|Saintt, Loony
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Drazah
|Kenny
|Octane
|Envoy
|Pentagrxm
|JKap
|Paris Legion
|John
|Decemate
|Felo
|Temp
|Theory
|Theory
|Seattle Surge
|Accuracy
|Mack
|Sib
|Pred
|–
|Fenix
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SlasheR
|Gunless
|Asim
|Huke
|Spart
|Ricky, Bevils, Doug Liebe
That’s everything you need to know for the CDL 2022 season, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to find all the info in one place.