CDL 2022 season: Standings, event schedule, season format, teams & rosters

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is underway, with teams hard at work figuring out Vanguard and ready to take on the highest level of competition in Call of Duty history. Here’s all the info you need on the 2022 season including schedule, standings, format, and more.

The Call of Duty League is coming back with a bang in 2022. We’ve got brand new franchises entering the fray, players and teams seeking revenge on their 2021 rivals, and reigning champions Atlanta FaZe looking to become Call of Duty’s greatest-ever dynasty.

They’ll have to fend off competition from the likes of Toronto Ultra and newly-formed OpTic Texas, a result of the merger between OpTic Chicago and Dallas Empire in the offseason.

Take a look for the full rundown on what to expect over the coming season.

CDL 2022 overall standings

The regular season of the CoD League isn’t due to kick off until February 4, around two weeks after the CDL Kickoff Classic, which will see teams take each other on in a competitive setting for the first time. That said, we’ll be updating this standings table after every match and every weekend of action, so be sure to keep it bookmarked.

Position Team Series record Map record CDL Points 1 Atlanta FaZe 0-0 0-0 0 2 Boston Breach 0-0 0-0 0 3 Florida Mutineers 0-0 0-0 0 4 London Royal Ravens 0-0 0-0 0 5 Los Angeles Guerrillas 0-0 0-0 0 6 Los Angeles Thieves 0-0 0-0 0 7 New York Subliners 0-0 0-0 0 8 Minnesota RØKKR 0-0 0-0 0 9 OpTic Texas 0-0 0-0 0 10 Paris Legion 0-0 0-0 0 11 Seattle Surge 0-0 0-0 0 12 Toronto Ultra 0-0 0-0 0

CDL 2022 schedule

The CDL Kickoff Classic takes place from January 21-24, with all 12 teams looking to get themselves off to a hot start before the season officially gets going. From then onwards, the regular season looks as follows:

Stage 1: February 4-March 6

February 4-20: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers March 3-6: Stage 1 Major hosted by OpTic Texas

Stage 2: March 11-April 3

March 11-27: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers March 31-April 3: Stage 2 Major hosted by Minnesota RØKKR

Midseason tournaments: April 9-May 8

April 9-10: All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend April 24: CDL Warzone Pacific Tournament Each of the 12 League teams will assemble a four-person squad and drop into Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads. The last person standing on each map takes home a cash prize for their team and additional prizing is awarded for kills.

CDL Warzone Pacific Tournament May 5-8: Pro-Am Classic (LAN) All 12 League teams are scheduled to compete on LAN in front of a live audience alongside the top four Challengers squads. $100,000 in first place prizing is on the line as the pros face off against their Challenger foes. No CDL points will be awarded for this event.

Pro-Am Classic (LAN)

Stage 3: May 13-June 5

May 13-29: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers June 2-5: Stage 3 Major hosted by Toronto Ultra

Stage 4: July 1-24

July 1-17: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers July 21-24: Stage 4 Major hosted by New York Subliners

CDL 2022 season format: Stages, Majors, Playoffs

There are some differences between the 2022 season and what viewers and players experienced last season.

Stages

2022 season is divided into 4 Stages

No more team-hosted Home Series

Regular season matches will be all online and treated as ‘Qualifiers’ for the Major

Qualifiers will consist of teams playing 5 prescheduled online matches against randomly drawn teams

Majors

Majors will feature all 12 teams, after initial announcements said they would only have 8

One weekend of LAN play, hosted by individual franchises

A prize pool for the Majors has not yet been set, though in 2021 each of them had $500,000

Playoffs

No dates or locations have yet been determined for the CDL Playoffs or Championship weekend

No prize pool has been announced, though Champs 2021 featured a $2.5m prize pool

CDL 2022 teams & rosters

There have been some big team changes and there are two new franchises on the board this year. Here are all of the teams and their current rosters:

Team Starters

Substitute(s) Coach(es) OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Scump Dashy General Rambo, Sender Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Prestinni Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac Boston Breach Methodz TJHaly Nero Capsidal Zed Zed, Denz Florida Mutineers Skyz Davpadie Owakening Vivid Yeez Willett New York Subliners Neptune Clayster Crimsix HyDra Revan Revan, DREAL, JP London Royal Ravens Afro Nastie Zer0 Gismo Harry Dominate Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Hicksy MarkyB Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Saintt Saintt, Loony Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy Pentagrxm JKap Paris Legion John Decemate Felo Temp Theory Theory Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred – Fenix Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Gunless Asim Huke Spart Ricky, Bevils, Doug Liebe

That’s everything you need to know for the CDL 2022 season, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to find all the info in one place.