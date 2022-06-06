Surge drowns out FaZe in CDL Major 3 finals: Full results

The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is now in the books as Seattle Surge took out the Toronto Ultra event with a 5-3 win over Atlanta FaZe. If you missed any of the latest event, be sure to brush up on the full results below.
- Surge took down FaZe 5-3 in the Grand Finals.
- Hometown lineup bowed out in third place as Ultra fell to FaZe.
- OpTic eliminated by LA Thieves in Losers Bracket.
- $500,000 prize pool
Major 3 was the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.
The all-important event gave CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.
If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full recap of how it unfolded.
CDL Major 3 results
Day 1 — Thursday, June 2
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Round 1
|Seattle Surge 3-2 New York Subliners
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Winners Round 1
|Toronto Ultra 1-3 Atlanta FaZe
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Winners Round 1
|OpTic Texas 2-3 Florida Mutineers
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Winners Round 1
|Minnesota RØKKR 2-3 LA Thieves
|6PM
|9PM
|2AM
Day 2 — Friday, June 3
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 1
|London Royal Ravens 3-1 New York Subliners
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|LA Guerrillas 0-3 OpTic Texas
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Round 1
|Paris Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|Boston Breach 0-3 Minnesota RØKKR
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 2
|Optic Texas 3-0 London Royal Ravens
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 3 — Saturday, June 4
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 2
|Toronto Ultra 3-0 Minnesota RØKKR
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Winners Round 2
|Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Winners Round 2
|Florida Mutineers 1-3 Seattle Surge
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 3
|Toronto Ultra 3-0 Florida Mutineers
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 3
|OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 4 — Sunday, June 5
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Final
|Seattle Surge 3-2 Atlanta FaZe
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 4
|Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Final
|Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Grand Final
|Seattle Surge 5-3 Atlanta FaZe
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
CDL Major 3 placements
Below is a list of the placements teams achieved at CDL Major 3:
|Placement
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|Seattle Surge
|$200,000
|2nd
|Atlanta FaZe
|$120,000
|3rd
|Toronto Ultra
|$80,000
|4th
|LA Thieves
|$40,000
|Top 6
|Florida Mutineers
|$20,000
|OpTic Texas
|$20,000
|Top 8
|Minnesota RØKKR
|$10,000
|London Royal Ravens
|$10,000
|Top 12
|Paris Legion
|–
|New York Subliners
|–
|Boston Breach
|–
|LA Guerrillas
|–
CDL Major 3 stream
The Major was streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.
The first match kicked off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and ran through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.
CDL Major 3 teams
Below is the full list of teams and players that competed at Major 3:
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
|Boston Breach
|Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie
|London Royal Ravens
|Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry
|LA Guerrillas
|SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim
|LA Thieves
|Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
|New York Subliners
|Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
|OpTic Texas
|Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute*
|Paris Legion
|GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo
|Seattle Surge
|Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured
