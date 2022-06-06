 Surge drowns out FaZe in CDL Major 3 finals: Full results - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Surge drowns out FaZe in CDL Major 3 finals: Full results

Published: 6/Jun/2022 3:18 Updated: 6/Jun/2022 3:19

by Jacob Hale
The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is now in the books as Seattle Surge took out the Toronto Ultra event with a 5-3 win over Atlanta FaZe. If you missed any of the latest event, be sure to brush up on the full results below. 

  • Surge took down FaZe 5-3 in the Grand Finals.
  • Hometown lineup bowed out in third place as Ultra fell to FaZe.
  • OpTic eliminated by LA Thieves in Losers Bracket.
  • $500,000 prize pool

Major 3 was the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.

The all-important event gave CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full recap of how it unfolded.

CDL Major 3 results

Day 1 — Thursday, June 2

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge 3-2 New York Subliners 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra 1-3 Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM
Winners Round 1 OpTic Texas 2-3 Florida Mutineers 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR 2-3 LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, June 3

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens 3-1 New York Subliners 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas 0-3 OpTic Texas 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Round 1 Paris Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 1 Boston Breach 0-3 Minnesota RØKKR 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 2 Optic Texas 3-0 London Royal Ravens 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, June 4

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 2 Toronto Ultra 3-0 Minnesota RØKKR 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Winners Round 2 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves 12PM 3PM 8PM
Winners Round 2 Florida Mutineers 1-3 Seattle Surge 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 3 Toronto Ultra 3-0 Florida Mutineers 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 3 OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, June 5

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Final Seattle Surge 3-2 Atlanta FaZe 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 4 Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Final Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Grand Final Seattle Surge 5-3 Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 3 placements

Below is a list of the placements teams achieved at CDL Major 3:

Placement Team Prize
1st Seattle Surge $200,000
2nd Atlanta FaZe $120,000
3rd Toronto Ultra $80,000
4th LA Thieves $40,000
Top 6 Florida Mutineers $20,000
OpTic Texas $20,000
Top 8 Minnesota RØKKR $10,000
London Royal Ravens $10,000
Top 12

 

 Paris Legion
New York Subliners
Boston Breach
LA Guerrillas

CDL Major 3 stream

The Major was streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.

The first match kicked off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and ran through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.

CDL Major 3 teams

Below is the full list of teams and players that competed at Major 3:

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie
London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry
LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim
LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute*
Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo
Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

 

*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured

