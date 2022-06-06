Surge drowns out FaZe in CDL Major 3 finals: Full results

The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is now in the books as Seattle Surge took out the Toronto Ultra event with a 5-3 win over Atlanta FaZe. If you missed any of the latest event, be sure to brush up on the full results below.

Surge took down FaZe 5-3 in the Grand Finals.

Hometown lineup bowed out in third place as Ultra fell to FaZe.

OpTic eliminated by LA Thieves in Losers Bracket.

$500,000 prize pool

Major 3 was the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.

The all-important event gave CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.

If you missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with a full recap of how it unfolded.

CDL Major 3 results

Day 1 — Thursday, June 2

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge 3-2 New York Subliners 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra 1-3 Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM Winners Round 1 OpTic Texas 2-3 Florida Mutineers 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR 2-3 LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, June 3

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens 3-1 New York Subliners 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas 0-3 OpTic Texas 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Round 1 Paris Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 1 Boston Breach 0-3 Minnesota RØKKR 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 2 Optic Texas 3-0 London Royal Ravens 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, June 4

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 2 Toronto Ultra 3-0 Minnesota RØKKR 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Winners Round 2 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves 12PM 3PM 8PM Winners Round 2 Florida Mutineers 1-3 Seattle Surge 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 3 Toronto Ultra 3-0 Florida Mutineers 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 3 OpTic Texas 1-3 LA Thieves 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, June 5

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Final Seattle Surge 3-2 Atlanta FaZe 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 4 Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Final Atlanta FaZe 3-2 Toronto Ultra 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Grand Final Seattle Surge 5-3 Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 3 placements

Below is a list of the placements teams achieved at CDL Major 3:

Placement Team Prize 1st Seattle Surge $200,000 2nd Atlanta FaZe $120,000 3rd Toronto Ultra $80,000 4th LA Thieves $40,000 Top 6 Florida Mutineers $20,000 OpTic Texas $20,000 Top 8 Minnesota RØKKR $10,000 London Royal Ravens $10,000 Top 12 Paris Legion – New York Subliners – Boston Breach – LA Guerrillas –

CDL Major 3 stream

The Major was streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.

The first match kicked off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and ran through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.

CDL Major 3 teams

Below is the full list of teams and players that competed at Major 3:

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute* Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured