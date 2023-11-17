EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, standings, more

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 logo on black and green backgroundCall of Duty League

The opening Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with 12 new-look teams across the league after every team made significant changes to their roster throughout the offseason. Now, there’s not long until we get to see them in action.

This year, there are four Majors preceding online qualification matches to determine seeding for the big LAN event, all of which are due to be held across North America.

With four weeks of qualifiers throughout December and January — not including the 3-week break over the Holiday period — teams will be fighting it out to ultimately win Major 1 in Boston, Massachusetts, and get their season started in the perfect way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Major 1, including the livestream, a full schedule, and updates results and standings as it progresses.

CDL Major 1 qualifiers stream & dates

Thus far, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the Call of Duty League on where viewers can watch official matches. Last season was on Twitch, but rumors continue to ramp up that the league will be exclusively on the CDL YouTube, as Dexerto originally reported back in February 2023.

Once there is a definitive answer from the CDL, we will embed the relevant stream right here so you can easily watch the matches while tracking scores and standings.

CDL Major 1 qualifiers match schedule

Week 1

DateMatchTime (PST)Time (EST)Time (GMT)
Fri, Dec 8Atlanta FaZe v Boston Breach12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Dec 8LA Thieves v Seattle Surge1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Dec 8OpTic Texas v New York Subliners3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Dec 9Carolina Royal Ravens v Miami Heretics12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Dec 9Vegas Legion v Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Dec 9Toronto Ultra v LA Guerrillas3PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Dec 9Seattle Surge v Boston Breach4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, Dec 10Vegas Legion v Carolina Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Dec 10New York Subliners v LA Guerrillas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Dec 10LA Thieves v Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Dec 10Minnesota Røkkr v OpTic Texas4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

Week 2

DateMatchTime (PST)Time (EST)Time (GMT)
Fri, Dec 15Miami Heretics v Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Dec 15LA Thieves v Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Dec 15OpTic Texas v Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Dec 16Miami Heretics v Minnesota Røkkr12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Dec 16Vegas Legion v New York Subliners1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Dec 16Atlanta FaZe v Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Dec 16Toronto Ultra v Carolina Royal Ravens4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, Dec 17Carolina Royal Ravens v OpTic Texas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Dec 17LA Guerrillas v LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Dec 17Boston Breach v Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 3

DateMatchTime (PST)Time (EST)Time (GMT)
Fri, Jan 12LA Guerrillas v Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Jan 12Seattle Surge v Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Jan 12Minnesota Røkkr v New York Subliners3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Jan 13Miami Heretics v Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Jan 13Boston Breach v LA Guerrillas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Jan 13Toronto Ultra v LA Thieves3PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Jan 13OpTic Texas v Vegas Legion4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, Jan 14Vegas Legion v Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Jan 14Minnesota Røkkr v Carolina Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Jan 14New York Subliners v LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Jan 14Boston Breach v Miami Heretics4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM

Week 4

DateMatchTime (PST)Time (EST)Time (GMT)
Fri, Jan 19Minnesota Røkkr v LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Jan 19OpTic Texas v Miami Heretics1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Jan 19New York Subliners v Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Jan 20Toronto Ultra v Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Jan 20Miami Heretics v LA Guerrillas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Jan 20Seattle Surge v Minnesota Røkkr3PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Jan 20Atlanta FaZe v Carolina Royal Ravens4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sun, Jan 21Carolina Royal Ravens v LA Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Jan 21New York Subliners v Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Jan 21Atlanta FaZe v OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 1 qualifier standings

RankTeamRecordCDL Points
1Atlanta FaZe0-00
2Boston Breach0-00
3Carolina Royal Ravens0-00
4LA Guerrillas0-00
5LA Thieves0-00
6Miami Heretics0-00
7Minnesota Røkkr0-00
8New York Subliners0-00
9Seattle Surge0-00
10OpTic Texas0-00
11Toronto Ultra0-00
12Vegas Legion0-00

CDL Major 1 LAN event

The Major 1 LAN event is due to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, with the Breach hosting a Major for the second year in a row.

It will take place from January 24-28 at the MGM Music Hall, a now-familiar location for locals in Boston looking to watch some elite Call of Duty.

Be sure to check back once matches get underway to see the full standings as the league progresses.

