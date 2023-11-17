How to watch Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, standings, more
The opening Major of the 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with 12 new-look teams across the league after every team made significant changes to their roster throughout the offseason. Now, there’s not long until we get to see them in action.
This year, there are four Majors preceding online qualification matches to determine seeding for the big LAN event, all of which are due to be held across North America.
With four weeks of qualifiers throughout December and January — not including the 3-week break over the Holiday period — teams will be fighting it out to ultimately win Major 1 in Boston, Massachusetts, and get their season started in the perfect way.
Here’s everything you need to know about Major 1, including the livestream, a full schedule, and updates results and standings as it progresses.
CDL Major 1 qualifiers stream & dates
Thus far, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the Call of Duty League on where viewers can watch official matches. Last season was on Twitch, but rumors continue to ramp up that the league will be exclusively on the CDL YouTube, as Dexerto originally reported back in February 2023.
Once there is a definitive answer from the CDL, we will embed the relevant stream right here so you can easily watch the matches while tracking scores and standings.
CDL Major 1 qualifiers match schedule
Week 1
|Date
|Match
|Time (PST)
|Time (EST)
|Time (GMT)
|Fri, Dec 8
|Atlanta FaZe v Boston Breach
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|LA Thieves v Seattle Surge
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|OpTic Texas v New York Subliners
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Carolina Royal Ravens v Miami Heretics
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Vegas Legion v Minnesota Røkkr
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Toronto Ultra v LA Guerrillas
|3PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Seattle Surge v Boston Breach
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Vegas Legion v Carolina Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|New York Subliners v LA Guerrillas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|LA Thieves v Atlanta FaZe
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Minnesota Røkkr v OpTic Texas
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
Week 2
|Date
|Match
|Time (PST)
|Time (EST)
|Time (GMT)
|Fri, Dec 15
|Miami Heretics v Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|LA Thieves v Boston Breach
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|OpTic Texas v Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Miami Heretics v Minnesota Røkkr
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Vegas Legion v New York Subliners
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Atlanta FaZe v Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Toronto Ultra v Carolina Royal Ravens
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Carolina Royal Ravens v OpTic Texas
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|LA Guerrillas v LA Thieves
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Boston Breach v Toronto Ultra
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 3
|Date
|Match
|Time (PST)
|Time (EST)
|Time (GMT)
|Fri, Jan 12
|LA Guerrillas v Atlanta FaZe
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Jan 12
|Seattle Surge v Toronto Ultra
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Jan 12
|Minnesota Røkkr v New York Subliners
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Jan 13
|Miami Heretics v Seattle Surge
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Jan 13
|Boston Breach v LA Guerrillas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Jan 13
|Toronto Ultra v LA Thieves
|3PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Jan 13
|OpTic Texas v Vegas Legion
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sun, Jan 14
|Vegas Legion v Atlanta FaZe
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Jan 14
|Minnesota Røkkr v Carolina Royal Ravens
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Jan 14
|New York Subliners v LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Jan 14
|Boston Breach v Miami Heretics
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
Week 4
|Date
|Match
|Time (PST)
|Time (EST)
|Time (GMT)
|Fri, Jan 19
|Minnesota Røkkr v LA Guerrillas
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Jan 19
|OpTic Texas v Miami Heretics
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Jan 19
|New York Subliners v Toronto Ultra
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Toronto Ultra v Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Miami Heretics v LA Guerrillas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Seattle Surge v Minnesota Røkkr
|3PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Atlanta FaZe v Carolina Royal Ravens
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sun, Jan 21
|Carolina Royal Ravens v LA Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Jan 21
|New York Subliners v Boston Breach
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Jan 21
|Atlanta FaZe v OpTic Texas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 1 qualifier standings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|CDL Points
|1
|Atlanta FaZe
|0-0
|0
|2
|Boston Breach
|0-0
|0
|3
|Carolina Royal Ravens
|0-0
|0
|4
|LA Guerrillas
|0-0
|0
|5
|LA Thieves
|0-0
|0
|6
|Miami Heretics
|0-0
|0
|7
|Minnesota Røkkr
|0-0
|0
|8
|New York Subliners
|0-0
|0
|9
|Seattle Surge
|0-0
|0
|10
|OpTic Texas
|0-0
|0
|11
|Toronto Ultra
|0-0
|0
|12
|Vegas Legion
|0-0
|0
CDL Major 1 LAN event
The Major 1 LAN event is due to take place in Boston, Massachusetts, with the Breach hosting a Major for the second year in a row.
It will take place from January 24-28 at the MGM Music Hall, a now-familiar location for locals in Boston looking to watch some elite Call of Duty.
Be sure to check back once matches get underway to see the full standings as the league progresses.