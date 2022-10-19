EsportsCall of Duty

CDL 2023 season: schedule, teams, more

Call of Duty LeagueModern Warfare 2
Activision

The 2023 Call of Duty League is just around the corner. Here’s all the information you need on the 2023 season, including schedule, teams, and more.

It feels like just yesterday when the LA Thieves defeated Atlanta FaZe at CDL Champs 2022. However, Modern Warfare 2 marks the beginning of yet another exciting season, and proceedings start much earlier than usual.

Over the summer, Rostermania was as hectic as ever. Arcitys left FaZe, joining the LA Guerrillas, Afro, Cammy, and Bance teamed up with Attach on Minnesota, and SlasheR filled the AR void on Atlanta’s roster.

With so many new faces in new places, fans eagerly await what twists and turns Modern Warfare 2’s Call of Duty League season has in store.

Take a look for the full rundown on what to expect over the coming season.

call of duty league 2022 atlanta fazeActivision / Twitter, @CODLeague
The 2023 CDL season begins on December 2.

CDL 2023 Schedule

The 2023 CDL season starts just over six weeks after Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.

Major 1: December 15 – December 18

  • December 2-9: Online Qualifiers
  • December 15-18: Major 1 Hosted in Raleigh, NC

Major 2: January 13 – February 5

  • January 13-29: Online Qualifiers
  • February 2-5: Major 2 hosted by Boston Breach

Major 3: February 17 – March 12

  • February 17-March 5: Online Qualifiers
  • March 9-12: Major 3 hosted by OpTic Texas

Major 4: March 24 – April 16

  • March 24-April 9: Online Qualifiers
  • April 13-16: Major 4 hosted by New York Subliners

Major 5: May 5-28

  • May 5-21: Online Qualifiers
  • May 25-28: Major 5 hosted by Toronto Ultra

Minnesota RØKKR Home Series

The Minnesota Røkkr announced they will host two Home Series LAN events during the 2023 CDL Season.

  • Major 4 Qualifiers
    • Saturday, April 1, 2023
      • 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Florida Mutineers
      • 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Guerrillas
  • Major 5 Qualifiers
    • Saturday, May 6, 2023
      • 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens
      • 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Boston Breach

CDL 2023 teams & rosters

There have been some significant team changes and new arrivals to the CDL this season. We are still awaiting a roster announcement for the London Royal Ravens.

Here are all of the teams and their current rosters.

  Starters Substitutes Coaches
OpTic Texas Dashy Shotzzy iLLeY Scump Rambo
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium SlasheR Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD
Boston Breach Methodz Nero Vivid Owakening Zed
Florida Mutineers Brack MajorManiak Havok Viukul Davpadie Willett
New York Subliners HyDra Kismet

Priestah

 Skyz Wardy Dreal, Sender
London Royal Ravens Gismo Nastie Zer0 Harry Dominate
Toronto Ultra Insight Standy CleanX Scrappy Hicksy
Minnesota RØKKR Attach Afro Cammy Bance  Fame Saintt, Loony
Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy JKap, ShAnE
Las Vegas Legion Temp TJHaly Prolute Clayster Theory
Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Fenix
Los Angeles Guerrillas

Arcitys

 Neptune Huke Spart

That’s everything you need to know for the CDL 2023 season, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to find all the info in one place.

