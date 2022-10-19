CDL 2023 season: schedule, teams, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The 2023 Call of Duty League is just around the corner. Here’s all the information you need on the 2023 season, including schedule, teams, and more.

It feels like just yesterday when the LA Thieves defeated Atlanta FaZe at CDL Champs 2022. However, Modern Warfare 2 marks the beginning of yet another exciting season, and proceedings start much earlier than usual.

Over the summer, Rostermania was as hectic as ever. Arcitys left FaZe, joining the LA Guerrillas, Afro, Cammy, and Bance teamed up with Attach on Minnesota, and SlasheR filled the AR void on Atlanta’s roster.

With so many new faces in new places, fans eagerly await what twists and turns Modern Warfare 2’s Call of Duty League season has in store.

Take a look for the full rundown on what to expect over the coming season.

Activision / Twitter, @CODLeague The 2023 CDL season begins on December 2.

CDL 2023 Schedule

The 2023 CDL season starts just over six weeks after Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.

Major 1: December 15 – December 18

December 2-9: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers December 15-18: Major 1 Hosted in Raleigh, NC

Major 2: January 13 – February 5

January 13-29: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers February 2-5: Major 2 hosted by Boston Breach

Major 3: February 17 – March 12

February 17-March 5: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers March 9-12: Major 3 hosted by OpTic Texas

Major 4: March 24 – April 16

March 24-April 9: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers April 13-16: Major 4 hosted by New York Subliners

Major 5: May 5-28

May 5-21: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers May 25-28: Major 5 hosted by Toronto Ultra

Minnesota RØKKR Home Series

The Minnesota Røkkr announced they will host two Home Series LAN events during the 2023 CDL Season.

Major 4 Qualifiers Saturday, April 1, 2023 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Florida Mutineers 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Guerrillas

Major 5 Qualifiers Saturday, May 6, 2023 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Boston Breach



CDL 2023 teams & rosters

There have been some significant team changes and new arrivals to the CDL this season. We are still awaiting a roster announcement for the London Royal Ravens.

Here are all of the teams and their current rosters.

Starters Substitutes Coaches OpTic Texas Dashy Shotzzy iLLeY Scump – Rambo Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium SlasheR – Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD Boston Breach Methodz Nero Vivid Owakening – Zed Florida Mutineers Brack MajorManiak Havok Viukul Davpadie Willett New York Subliners HyDra Kismet Priestah Skyz Wardy Dreal, Sender London Royal Ravens – Gismo Nastie Zer0 Harry Dominate Toronto Ultra Insight Standy CleanX Scrappy Hicksy – Minnesota RØKKR Attach Afro Cammy Bance Fame Saintt, Loony Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy – JKap, ShAnE Las Vegas Legion Temp TJHaly Prolute Clayster – Theory Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred – Fenix Los Angeles Guerrillas Arcitys Neptune Huke Spart – –

That’s everything you need to know for the CDL 2023 season, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back to find all the info in one place.