How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifers: Stream, schedule & fixtures

With OpTic Texas putting on a dominant display at their own Major 1, CDL Major 2 follows just a few days later. Here’s everything you need to know about Major 2 including the qualifier matches, schedule, and more.
- OpTic Texas looking to continue their run of form.
- Major 2 Qualifiers kick off with New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens.
- Three weeks of competition before Minnesota RØKKR’s Major 2 LAN.
OpTic Texas get their Major 2 qualifying matches underway against LA Thieves, while Atlanta FaZe are looking to prepare to better match OpTic with fixtures against Seattle Surge in the opening week.
Here’s a full breakdown of what’s to come throughout Major 2 and how you can follow it all.
CDL Major 2 Qualifiers stream & schedule
CDL Major 2 will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which will be embedded above once matches get underway.
Advertisement
Here’s when you can catch each weekend of matches:
- March 11-13
- March 18-20
- March 25-27
The Major 2 LAN will take place from March 31-April 3 and be hosted by Minnesota RØKKR.
CDL Major 2 Qualifiers fixtures
Here are the fixtures for each weekend of Major 2 qualifier action:
Week 1 — March 11-13
|Date
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, March 11
|New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Seattle Surge vs Boston Breach
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Saturday, March 12
|Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|London Royal Ravens vs LA Thieves
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Minnesota RØKKR vs Toronto Ultra
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge
|4.30pm
|7.30pm
|12.30am
|Sunday, March 13
|Minnesota RØKKR vs Paris Legion
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
Week 2 — March 18-20
|Date
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, March 18
|London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|Minnesota RØKKR vs Boston Breach
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|Saturday, March 19
|Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|New York Subliners vs Paris Legion
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Texas
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|Boston Breach vs Toronto Ultra
|3.30pm
|6.30pm
|11.30pm
|Sunday, March 20
|Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
Week 3 — March 25-27
|Date
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, March 25
|Paris Legion vs Toronto Ultra
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|LA Thieves vs LA Guerrillas
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|Saturday, March 26
|Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves
|11am
|2pm
|7pm
|Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers
|12.30pm
|3.30pm
|8.30pm
|OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas
|2pm
|5pm
|10pm
|New York Subliners vs Minnesota RØKKR
|3.30pm
|6.30pm
|11.30pm
|Sunday, March 27
|London Royal Ravens vs Boston Breach
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
CDL Major 2 Qualifiers teams
With roster changes happening before Major 1, and more expected to be on the way, here is how each team lines up for the Major 2 Qualifiers
|Team
|Starters
|Subs
|Coach(es)
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy
|iLLeY
|Dashy
|Scump
|General
|Rambo, Sender
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Prestinni
|Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD
|Boston Breach
|Methodz
|Nero
|TJHaLy
|Capsidal
|–
|Zed
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|Davpadie
|Owakening
|Vivid
|Yeez
|Willett
|New York Subliners
|HyDra
|Clayster
|Royalty
|Crimsix
|Neptune
|Revan, JPKrez
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro
|Gismo
|Nastie
|Zer0
|Harry
|Dominate
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Insight
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Hicksy
|MarkyB
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|MajorManiak
|Standy
|–
|Saintt, Loony
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Drazah
|Kenny
|Octane
|Envoy
|Pentagrxm
|JKap
|Paris Legion
|Temp
|GRVTY
|Felo
|John
|Decemate
|Theory
|Seattle Surge
|Accuracy
|Mack
|Sib
|Pred
|–
|Fenix
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SlasheR
|Asim
|Huke
|Gunless
|Spart
|Bevils, Ricky