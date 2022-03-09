How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifers: Stream, schedule & fixtures

With OpTic Texas putting on a dominant display at their own Major 1, CDL Major 2 follows just a few days later. Here’s everything you need to know about Major 2 including the qualifier matches, schedule, and more.

OpTic Texas looking to continue their run of form.

Major 2 Qualifiers kick off with New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens.

Three weeks of competition before Minnesota RØKKR’s Major 2 LAN.

OpTic Texas get their Major 2 qualifying matches underway against LA Thieves, while Atlanta FaZe are looking to prepare to better match OpTic with fixtures against Seattle Surge in the opening week.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s to come throughout Major 2 and how you can follow it all.

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers stream & schedule

CDL Major 2 will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which will be embedded above once matches get underway.

Advertisement

Read More: Call of Duty League 2022 power rankings after Major 1

Here’s when you can catch each weekend of matches:

March 11-13

March 18-20

March 25-27

The Major 2 LAN will take place from March 31-April 3 and be hosted by Minnesota RØKKR.

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers fixtures

Here are the fixtures for each weekend of Major 2 qualifier action:

Week 1 — March 11-13

Date Match Time PST EST GMT Friday, March 11 New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens 12pm 3pm 8pm Seattle Surge vs Boston Breach 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas 3pm 6pm 11pm Saturday, March 12 Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12pm 3pm 8pm London Royal Ravens vs LA Thieves 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Minnesota RØKKR vs Toronto Ultra 3pm 6pm 11pm Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am Sunday, March 13 Minnesota RØKKR vs Paris Legion 11am 2pm 7pm New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 2pm 5pm 10pm

Week 2 — March 18-20

Date Match Time PST EST GMT Friday, March 18 London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 11am 2pm 7pm Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm Minnesota RØKKR vs Boston Breach 2pm 5pm 10pm Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens 11am 2pm 7pm New York Subliners vs Paris Legion 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Texas 2pm 5pm 10pm Boston Breach vs Toronto Ultra 3.30pm 6.30pm 11.30pm Sunday, March 20 Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas 11am 2pm 7pm Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra 2pm 5pm 10pm

Week 3 — March 25-27

Date Match Time PST EST GMT Friday, March 25 Paris Legion vs Toronto Ultra 11am 2pm 7pm LA Thieves vs LA Guerrillas 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 2pm 5pm 10pm Saturday, March 26 Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves 11am 2pm 7pm Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas 2pm 5pm 10pm New York Subliners vs Minnesota RØKKR 3.30pm 6.30pm 11.30pm Sunday, March 27 London Royal Ravens vs Boston Breach 12pm 3pm 8pm Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 3pm 6pm 11pm

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers teams

With roster changes happening before Major 1, and more expected to be on the way, here is how each team lines up for the Major 2 Qualifiers