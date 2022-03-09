 How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifers: Stream, schedule & fixtures - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to watch CDL Major 2 Qualifers: Stream, schedule & fixtures

Published: 9/Mar/2022 17:04

by Jacob Hale
CDL 2022 Major 2 qualifiers
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League

With OpTic Texas putting on a dominant display at their own Major 1, CDL Major 2 follows just a few days later. Here’s everything you need to know about Major 2 including the qualifier matches, schedule, and more.

  • OpTic Texas looking to continue their run of form.
  • Major 2 Qualifiers kick off with New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens.
  • Three weeks of competition before Minnesota RØKKR’s Major 2 LAN.

OpTic Texas get their Major 2 qualifying matches underway against LA Thieves, while Atlanta FaZe are looking to prepare to better match OpTic with fixtures against Seattle Surge in the opening week.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s to come throughout Major 2 and how you can follow it all.

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers stream & schedule

OpTic Texas on stage at CDL Major 1
David Doran/ESPAT
OpTic Texas dominated the viewership and the competition at Major 1.

CDL Major 2 will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which will be embedded above once matches get underway.

Here’s when you can catch each weekend of matches:

  • March 11-13
  • March 18-20
  • March 25-27

The Major 2 LAN will take place from March 31-April 3 and be hosted by Minnesota RØKKR.

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers fixtures

Here are the fixtures for each weekend of Major 2 qualifier action:

Week 1 — March 11-13

Date Match Time
PST EST GMT
Friday, March 11 New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens 12pm 3pm 8pm
Seattle Surge vs Boston Breach 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Florida Mutineers vs LA Guerrillas 3pm 6pm 11pm
Saturday, March 12 Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12pm 3pm 8pm
London Royal Ravens vs LA Thieves 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Minnesota RØKKR vs Toronto Ultra 3pm 6pm 11pm
Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am
Sunday, March 13 Minnesota RØKKR vs Paris Legion 11am 2pm 7pm
New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 2pm 5pm 10pm

Week 2 — March 18-20

Date Match Time
PST EST GMT
Friday, March 18 London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 11am 2pm 7pm
Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
Minnesota RØKKR vs Boston Breach 2pm 5pm 10pm
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens 11am 2pm 7pm
New York Subliners vs Paris Legion 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Texas 2pm 5pm 10pm
Boston Breach vs Toronto Ultra 3.30pm 6.30pm 11.30pm
Sunday, March 20 Seattle Surge vs LA Guerrillas 11am 2pm 7pm
Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra 2pm 5pm 10pm

Week 3 — March 25-27

Date Match Time
PST EST GMT
Friday, March 25 Paris Legion vs Toronto Ultra 11am 2pm 7pm
LA Thieves vs LA Guerrillas 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 2pm 5pm 10pm
Saturday, March 26 Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves 11am 2pm 7pm
Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers 12.30pm 3.30pm 8.30pm
OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas 2pm 5pm 10pm
New York Subliners vs Minnesota RØKKR 3.30pm 6.30pm 11.30pm
Sunday, March 27 London Royal Ravens vs Boston Breach 12pm 3pm 8pm
Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 3pm 6pm 11pm

CDL Major 2 Qualifiers teams

With roster changes happening before Major 1, and more expected to be on the way, here is how each team lines up for the Major 2 Qualifiers

Team Starters
 Subs Coach(es)
OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Dashy Scump General Rambo, Sender
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Prestinni Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac, x2Pac ThuGLorD
Boston Breach Methodz Nero TJHaLy Capsidal Zed
Florida Mutineers Skyz Davpadie Owakening Vivid Yeez Willett
New York Subliners HyDra Clayster Royalty Crimsix Neptune Revan, JPKrez
London Royal Ravens Afro Gismo Nastie Zer0 Harry Dominate
Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Hicksy MarkyB
Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Saintt, Loony
Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy Pentagrxm JKap
Paris Legion Temp GRVTY Felo John Decemate Theory
Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Fenix
Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Asim Huke Gunless Spart Bevils, Ricky
