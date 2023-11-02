CDL 2024 season: Schedule, teams, format, more

After what felt like an agonizingly long offseason, the 2024 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us. This season has all the makings of becoming a memorable one, with plenty of new faces in new places and an exciting new qualifying format.

Victories at Major 1, Major 5, and COD Champs capped off a dominant year for New York. Despite reaching the mountaintop, the Subliners shocked fans by dropping Priestahh for Sib. Other teams followed suit in what turned out to be one of the craziest rostermanias in years.

In typical OpTic fashion, Texas made moves to go for it all this upcoming season by adding Pred and Kenny to an already stacked roster. And after another strong regular but poor LAN season, FaZe added Drazah as the fourth and final missing piece to its puzzle.

Other exciting teams include Boston and Toronto, who shrewdly retooled over the summer. Now that you know who to keep an eye on, let’s jump right into this season’s schedule.

CDL The CDL is approaching the start of the 2024 season.

CDL 2024 Schedule

The 2024 CDL season starts just under a month after the Modern Warfare 3 release date and controversially features one less Major than last year.

Major 1: December 8 – January 28

December 8-January 21: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers January 25-28: Major 1 hosted by Boston Breach

Major 2: February 16 – March 24

February 16-March 17: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers March 21-24: Major 2 hosted by Miami Heretics

Major 3: April 12 –May 19

April 12-May 12: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers March 9-12: Major 3 hosted by Toronto Ultra

Major 4: May 24 – June 23

May 24-June 16: Online Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers June 20-23: Major 4 hosted by Carolina Royal Ravens

CDL 2024 teams & rosters

Here is what the teams currently look like as of November 2. Carolina, LA Guerillas, and Vegas have yet to reveal official rosters.

TEAM PLAYERS SUBSTITUTE(S) Atlanta FaZe aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Drazah — Boston Breach Snoopy, SlasheR, Priestahh, Capsidal — Miami Heretics Vikul, EriKBooM, JurNii, Lucky MettalZ (TBD) Charlotte Royal Ravens — — LA Guerrillas — — LA Thieves Ghosty, Afro, Cammy, JoeDeceives — Minnesota Røkkr Accuracy, Lynz, Vivid Owakening — New York Subliners HyDra, Skyz, KiSMET, Sib — OpTic Texas Shotzzy, Dashy, Pred, Kenny — Seattle Surge Abuzah, iLLeY, Arcitys, Huke — Toronto Ultra Insight, Scrappy, CleanX, Envoy — Vegas Legion —

CDL 2024 format

The CDL announced significant changes to its online qualifier format. Every team will get seven matches per set of qualifiers. Majors 1 and 4 will have four weeks of qualifiers, while Majors 2 and 3 will have 5 weeks of qualifiers.

2024 also introduces a new point system that gives out more points for wins at Major events compared to online qualifiers.

CDL Point changes

It’s important to note that every Qualifier match is worth 10 CDL Points. Here is the CDL Major point format.

MAJOR TOURNAMENT CDL POINTS BREAKDOWN NEW MAJOR PLACEMENT POINTS 1st 100 Points 2nd 75 Points 3rd 60 Points 4th 45 Points 5th/6th 30 Points 7th/8th 15 Points 8th/12th 0 Points

CDL Game Modes

Here are the three competitive game modes coming to Modern Warfare 3

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Control

That’s everything we know about the 2024 season so far. For more, check out the rest of our CDL coverage.