Sources: Call of Duty League planning to host Major 1 in Atlanta

According to Dexerto sources, the Call of Duty League is planning to host Major 1 of the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season in Atlanta, home of the CDL’s most dominant franchise, the Atlanta FaZe.

The teams aren’t yet set in stone for the 2024 CDL season, but plans are already well underway for where fans can expect to catch their favorite teams and players throughout the year.

While there has been much speculation around when the league will start, how many Majors there will be, and who could be hosting them, especially given London Royal Ravens’ relocation to North Carolina.

With such a long offseason, as Champs took place in June, there have been some major concerns that the season may not start until into the new year, but multiple sources have confirmed that not to be true.

CDL Major 1 in Atlanta

According to several people close to the situation, the CDL is targeting DreamHack Atlanta as a likely home for the first Major of next season. The event has already been announced to be the home of the COD Mobile World Championships, and is due to take place from December 15-17.

DreamHack DreamHack Atlanta is expected to be the home of CDL Major 1.

This is roughly around the same time as Major 1 of the 2022/23 CDL season, which was in Raleigh, NC, and was a Pro-Am tournament with the top four amateur teams in the game. Online league matches last season started two weeks prior to the tournament, on December 2.

As DreamHack only lasts from December 15-17, or Friday to Sunday, it’s unclear whether this signals a move back into the traditional 3-day Major format from yesteryear, or whether the CDL portion of the weekend will be open from Thursday, December 14.

Be sure to keep up with our CDL rostermania page for all of the latest news, leaks & rumors.