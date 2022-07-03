EsportsCall of Duty

CDL Major 4 qualifiers: Week 2 – Subliners take top spot with win over Optic

Call of Duty League
Call of Duty League

Major 4 is the final Major of the 2022 CDL season before the world championship tournament in August. Here’s everything you need to know as qualifiers rumble on.

Major 4 is the biggest event of the season yet. With only the top eight teams qualifying for Champs, every single franchise is going to have to go all out to ensure they have the best seed possible for the big one — if they even qualify at all.

With several teams on the precipice of qualification and failure, and their hopes of a world championship on the line, Major 4 will no doubt deliver on all fronts.

Contents

CDL Major 4 qualifiers stream & schedule

The Major 4 qualifiers will be streamed live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. The streams will be embedded above when they go live.

Here are the dates for each weekend of qualifiers, before the Major LAN in New York at the end of July:

  • Week 3: July 8 – 10

The Major IV LAN will then take place in New York from July 14-17.

CDL Major 4 fixtures

Week 3 matches

Date Match Time
PST EST BST
Friday, July 8 Atlanta FaZe v London Royal Ravens 12PM 3PM 8PM
Florida Mutineers v Paris Legion 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
Seattle Surge v Minnesota RØKKR 3PM 6PM 11PM
Saturday, July 9 Paris Legion v Minnesota RØKKR 12PM 3PM 8PM
Boston Breach v Toronto Ultra 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
LA Thieves v Florida Mutineers 3PM 6PM 11PM
Seattle Surge v Atlanta FaZe 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM
Sunday, July 10 LA Guerrillas v London Royal Ravens 12PM 3PM 8PM
OpTic Texas v Toronto Ultra 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
LA Thieves v New York Subliners 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 4 results

Week 1 matches

Date Match Time
PST EST BST
Friday, June 24 Florida Mutineers 1-3 New York Subliners 12PM 3PM 8PM
OpTic Texas 2-3 Boston Breach 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
Toronto Ultra 3-2 LA Guerrillas 3PM 6PM 11PM
Saturday, June 25 Toronto Ultra 1-3 London Royal Ravens 12PM 3PM 8PM
New York Subliners 3-1 LA Guerrillas 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
OpTic Texas 1-3 Minnesota RØKKR 3PM 6PM 11PM
LA Thieves 3-0 Boston Breach 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM
Sunday, June 26 Seattle Surge 3-0 Paris Legion 12PM 3PM 8PM
Florida Mutineers 3-0 Minnesota RØKKR 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
LA Thieves 2-3 Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM

Week 2 matches

Date Match Time
PST EST BST
Friday, July 1 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Toronto Ultra 12PM 3PM 8PM
Minnesota RØKKR 1-3 London Royal Ravens 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
Seattle Surge 1-3 Boston Breach 3PM 6PM 11PM
Saturday, July 2 Florida Mutineers 1-3 London Royal Ravens 12PM 3PM 8PM
OpTic Texas 3-1 Paris Legion 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
Seattle Surge 1-3 New York Subliners 3PM 6PM 11PM
Atlanta FaZe 1-3 LA Guerrillas 4.30PM 7.30PM 12.30AM
Sunday, July 3 Boston Breach 3-1 LA Guerrillas 12PM 3PM 8PM
LA Thieves 3-0 Paris Legion 1.30PM 4.30PM 9.30PM
OpTic Texas 1-3 New York Subliners 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 4 standings & teams

Here are the full standings after the CDL Major 4 qualifier matches so far, including their rosters. With a lot of team changes ahead of Major 4, these squads are looking a little different — and so are the results.

Standings Team Record Roster
1 New York Subliners 4-0 Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
2  London Royal Ravens 3-0 Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Gismo
3 Boston Breach 3-1 Methodz, Nero, Vivid, TJHaly
4 LA Thieves 2-1 Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
5 Atlanta FaZe 2-1 Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
6 Florida Mutineers 1-2 Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2Real
7 Seattle Surge 1-2 Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
8 Minnesota ROKKR 1-2 Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
9 Toronto Ultra 1-2 Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
10 Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3 SlasheR, Spart, Huke, Neptune
11 OpTic Texas 1-3 Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Illey
12 Paris Legion 0-3 GRVTY, Temp, oJohnny, Jimbo

Don’t forget to tune into the Major 4 qualifiers from Friday, June 24 to see which eight teams book their spot at Champs.

