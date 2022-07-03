CDL Major 4 qualifiers: Week 2 – Subliners take top spot with win over Optic

Major 4 is the final Major of the 2022 CDL season before the world championship tournament in August. Here’s everything you need to know as qualifiers rumble on.
Major 4 is the biggest event of the season yet. With only the top eight teams qualifying for Champs, every single franchise is going to have to go all out to ensure they have the best seed possible for the big one — if they even qualify at all.
With several teams on the precipice of qualification and failure, and their hopes of a world championship on the line, Major 4 will no doubt deliver on all fronts.
Contents
CDL Major 4 qualifiers stream & schedule
The Major 4 qualifiers will be streamed live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. The streams will be embedded above when they go live.
Here are the dates for each weekend of qualifiers, before the Major LAN in New York at the end of July:
The Major IV LAN will then take place in New York from July 14-17.
CDL Major 4 fixtures
Week 3 matches
CDL Major 4 results
Week 1 matches
Week 2 matches
|Date
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Friday, July 1
|Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Toronto Ultra
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Minnesota RØKKR 1-3 London Royal Ravens
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|Seattle Surge 1-3 Boston Breach
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Saturday, July 2
|Florida Mutineers 1-3 London Royal Ravens
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|OpTic Texas 3-1 Paris Legion
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|Seattle Surge 1-3 New York Subliners
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Atlanta FaZe 1-3 LA Guerrillas
|4.30PM
|7.30PM
|12.30AM
|Sunday, July 3
|Boston Breach 3-1 LA Guerrillas
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|LA Thieves 3-0 Paris Legion
|1.30PM
|4.30PM
|9.30PM
|OpTic Texas 1-3 New York Subliners
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
CDL Major 4 standings & teams
Here are the full standings after the CDL Major 4 qualifier matches so far, including their rosters. With a lot of team changes ahead of Major 4, these squads are looking a little different — and so are the results.
|Standings
|Team
|Record
|Roster
|1
|New York Subliners
|4-0
|Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
|2
|London Royal Ravens
|3-0
|Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Gismo
|3
|Boston Breach
|3-1
|Methodz, Nero, Vivid, TJHaly
|4
|LA Thieves
|2-1
|Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
|5
|Atlanta FaZe
|2-1
|Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
|6
|Florida Mutineers
|1-2
|Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2Real
|7
|Seattle Surge
|1-2
|Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
|8
|Minnesota ROKKR
|1-2
|Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
|9
|Toronto Ultra
|1-2
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
|10
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|1-3
|SlasheR, Spart, Huke, Neptune
|11
|OpTic Texas
|1-3
|Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Illey
|12
|Paris Legion
|0-3
|GRVTY, Temp, oJohnny, Jimbo
Don’t forget to tune into the Major 4 qualifiers from Friday, June 24 to see which eight teams book their spot at Champs.