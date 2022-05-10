How to watch CDL Major 3 qualifiers: Stream, schedule, teams

After a month-long break from competitive play, the Call of Duty League is back in action with the Major 3 qualifiers, which will see all 12 franchises battle it out for seeding at the Major 3 LAN in Toronto. Here’s everything you need to know.

Major 3 will also serve as the penultimate Major of the season, with teams looking to lock down their spots in the league before the Call of Duty Championship, which will see only eight teams qualify.

Major 2 ended with a shock LA Guerrillas victory, as Spart stepped in for an unwell Gunless and led the team to championship glory.

Could we see a similar Cinderella story in Major 3? Check out the stream and schedule below to see which teams could make a historic run.

CDL Major 3 qualifier stream & schedule

Major 3 will be livestreamed on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which will be embedded above once the action starts to unfold, so you can watch it all right here.

There will be three weeks of qualifier action before the LAN finals, taking place on the following dates:

Week 1: May 13-15

May 13-15 Week 2: May 20-22

May 20-22 Week 3: May 27-29

May 27-29 LAN: June 2-5

CDL Major 3 qualifier fixtures

Week 1

Date Match Time PST EST BST Friday, May 13 LA Thieves v London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM OpTic Texas v LA Guerrillas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM New York Subliners v Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, May 14 Paris Legion v London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Seattle Surge v Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM OpTic Texas v Florida Mutineers 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Minnesota RØKKR v LA Guerrillas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (May 15) Sunday, May 15 Seattle Surge v Paris Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM LA Thieves v Minnesota RØKKR 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM New York Subliners v Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2

Date Match Time PST EST BST Friday, May 20 Boston Breach v London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Minnesota RØKKR v Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Florida Mutineers v LA Guerrillas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, May 21 Paris Legion v New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM LA Thieves v Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Minnesota RØKKR v Florida Mutineers 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Boston Breach v Atlanta FaZe 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (May 22) Sunday, May 22 Paris Legion v LA Guerillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM OpTic Texas v Atlanta FaZe 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM New York Subliners v Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3

Date Match Time PST EST BST Friday, May 27 Paris Legion v Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Seattle Surge v Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Minnesota RØKKR v Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, May 28 Atlanta FaZe v LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM London Royal Ravens v Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM LA Thieves v Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM New York Subliners v OpTic Texas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (May 29) Sunday, May 29 Seattle Surge v London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Florida Mutineers v Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM OpTic Texas v LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

After the culmination of week 3, the seeding will be set and the Major 3 LAN bracket will be available.

CDL Major 3 qualifier teams

Here are the full rosters that will be competing at CDL Major 3:

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Spart, Huke, Asim LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, iLLeY Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

Be sure to check back when the action starts to keep track of every match, scoreline, and pop-off moment during the Major 3 cycle.