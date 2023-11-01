Call of Duty League 2023/24 Major & Champs locations leaked

Sources have revealed where exactly each Major of the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season is due to take place, with some familiar cities once again set to host the best COD players in the world.

The CDL schedule always stirs up some emotions among fans and players alike, as they get to find out how exactly the season will look, the cities they might get to visit, and more.

A big part of that is the LAN Majors and, more specifically, where they take place. With calls each year to bring the league to London’s passionate fanbase, or for certain franchises to get to host in their own city, there’s always a debate over where events should and shouldn’t take place.

With announcements due to take place on November 2 regarding the CDL schedule, we have managed to obtain confirmation from our sources the locations for all four Majors of the season — and a huge possible Champs location.

CDL Major locations 2023/24

According to our sources, here is where each Major is going to take place this season:

Major 1 : Boston, MA

: Boston, MA Major 2 : Miami, FL

: Miami, FL Major 3 : Toronto, ON

: Toronto, ON Major 4: Raleigh, NC

Not only that, but we have received word from multiple sources that the Call of Duty Championship is expected to take place in Dallas, Texas, in the American Airlines Center — home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars.

This event, however, has not been confirmed to CDL teams, so may still be subject to change.

Be sure to check out our full leaked schedule for the next COD League season to find out exactly when these events are expected to take place.