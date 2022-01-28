How to watch Call of Duty League Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule, fixtures & stream

The Call of Duty League 2022 regular season is just about ready to get started with the Major 1 Qualifiers. Here’s all the info you need on where you can watch it, the schedule, and the fixtures on each day of action.

The CoD: Vanguard season is almost upon us, with the CDL Kickoff Classic giving players and viewers a glimpse of the excitement to come in the next few months.

Toronto Ultra won the kickoff tournament, taking out a surprisingly strong Seattle Surge side in the grand final, showcasing the talent of the teams in these early stages of the season.

Toronto and Seattle are due to meet on the opening weekend, too, so have a look at the schedule and see how things might pan out for the first Major of the 2022 CDL season!

CDL Major 1 Qualifier stream & dates

The matches can be caught on the CDL’s official YouTube channel, as the league remains exclusively on YouTube for the 2022 season. The livestream will be embedded above when the event gets started.

Here are the dates for each weekend of Major 1 Qualifier action:

February 4-6

February 11-13

February 18-20

Major 1 is due to take place from March 3-6.

CDL Major 1 Qualifier schedule & fixtures

Here’s the schedule and fixtures for each weekend of Major 1 Qualifier action:

Week 1 — February 4-6

Date Match Time PST EST GMT AEDT Friday, Feb 4 London Royal Ravens vs Florida Mutineers 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Boston Breach vs LA Guerrillas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM New York Subliners vs Seattle Surge 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM Saturday, Feb 5 Atlanta FaZe vs Paris Legion 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Seattle Surge vs Toronto Ultra 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM New York Subliners vs LA Guerrillas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (Feb 6) 11.30 AM Sunday, Feb 6 Paris Legion vs Florida Mutineers 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Minnesota RØKKR vs OpTic Texas 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM

Week 2 — February 11-13

Date Match Time PST EST GMT AEDT Friday, Feb 11 Boston Breach vs Paris Legion 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Minnesota RØKKR vs Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Toronto Ultra vs LA Guerrillas 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM Saturday, Feb 12 Minnesota RØKKR vs London Royal Ravens 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Paris Legion vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Atlanta FaZe vs Boston Breach 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM LA Thieves vs Florida Mutineers 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (Feb 13) 11.30 AM Sunday, Feb 13 London Royal Ravens vs LA Guerrillas 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Toronto Ultra vs Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM

Week 3— February 18-20

Date Match Time PST EST GMT AEDT Friday, Feb 18 LA Thieves vs Paris Legion 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota RØKKR 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM Saturday, Feb 19 Seattle Surge vs Florida Mutineers 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM New York Subliners vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Guerrillas 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (Feb 20) 11.30 AM Sunday, Feb 20 London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge 12.00 PM 3.00PM 8.00 PM 7.00 AM Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM 8.30 AM Atlanta FaZe vs New York Subliners 3.00 PM 6.00 PM 11.00 PM 10.00 AM

The standings after the Major 1 Qualifiers will dictate seeding for the Major itself, so expect teams to be going all out to win these matches, with no opponent being taken lightly.

Be sure to check back on our CDL 2022 hub throughout the qualifiers to see the full CDL standings, as well as see the schedule for the rest of the season.