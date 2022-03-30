How to watch CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule & teams

The second Major of the Call of Duty League 2022 season is upon us, with Minnesota RØKKR hosting their CDL opponents in Minneapolis to battle it out for the $500,000 prize pool.

OpTic Texas and London Royal Ravens are top two seeds.

New York Subliners in Winners’ Bracket after miraculous turnaround.

Toronto Ultra & LA Thieves stuck in Losers’ Bracket.

At Major 2, OpTic Texas remain the team to beat, with their dominant performance at Major 1 and subsequent streak in their regular-season matches.

Elsewhere, London continued to prove their doubters wrong throughout the Major 2 qualifiers, while New York Subliners are finally looking like they can play good CoD. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

CDL Major 2 stream & schedule

The Major will be streamed on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, with the stream embedded above when it goes live so you can easily view it here.

Matches officially kick off at 12pm PST (3pm EST/8pm GMT) on Thursday, March 31, with Florida Mutineers vs London Royal Ravens getting the event underway.

CDL Major 2 bracket & fixtures

With the bracket now set, below are the fixtures for each day of action. Be sure to check back, as this will be updated as soon as upcoming matches are available.

Day 1 — Thursday, March 31

Round Match Time PST EST BST Winners Round 1 Florida Mutineers v London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners Round 1 LA Guerrillas v Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners Round 1 Atlanta FaZe v New York Subliners 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge v OpTic Texas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Day 2 — Friday, April 1

Round Match Time PST EST BST Losers Round 1 Paris Legion v TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Losers Round 1 Toronto Ultra v TBD 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Losers Round 1 LA Thieves v TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Losers Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR v TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Day 3 — Saturday, April 2

Round Match Time PST EST BST Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners SF TBD v TBD 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners SF TBD v TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Day 4 — Sunday, April 3

Round Match Time PST EST BST Winners Final TBD v TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Losers Round 4 TBD v TBD 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Losers Final TBD v TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Grand Final TBD v TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

CDL Major 2 teams

Here is how each team lines up for CDL Major 2.

Team Starters

OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Scump Dashy Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Boston Breach Methodz TJHaly Nero Capsidal Florida Mutineers Skyz Davpadie Owakening Vivid New York Subliners Neptune Crimsix PaulEhx HyDra London Royal Ravens Afro Nastie Zer0 Gismo Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy Paris Legion John GRVTY Jimbo Temp Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Gunless Asim Huke

Be sure to check back each day to find full results, the upcoming schedule, and to tune into the CDL Major 2 matches.