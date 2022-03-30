How to watch CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule & teams

The second Major of the Call of Duty League 2022 season is upon us, with Minnesota RØKKR hosting their CDL opponents in Minneapolis to battle it out for the $500,000 prize pool.
- OpTic Texas and London Royal Ravens are top two seeds.
- New York Subliners in Winners’ Bracket after miraculous turnaround.
- Toronto Ultra & LA Thieves stuck in Losers’ Bracket.
At Major 2, OpTic Texas remain the team to beat, with their dominant performance at Major 1 and subsequent streak in their regular-season matches.
Elsewhere, London continued to prove their doubters wrong throughout the Major 2 qualifiers, while New York Subliners are finally looking like they can play good CoD. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
CDL Major 2 stream & schedule
The Major will be streamed on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, with the stream embedded above when it goes live so you can easily view it here.
Matches officially kick off at 12pm PST (3pm EST/8pm GMT) on Thursday, March 31, with Florida Mutineers vs London Royal Ravens getting the event underway.
CDL Major 2 bracket & fixtures
With the bracket now set, below are the fixtures for each day of action. Be sure to check back, as this will be updated as soon as upcoming matches are available.
Day 1 — Thursday, March 31
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Winners Round 1
|Florida Mutineers v London Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Winners Round 1
|LA Guerrillas v Boston Breach
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Winners Round 1
|Atlanta FaZe v New York Subliners
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Winners Round 1
|Seattle Surge v OpTic Texas
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
Day 2 — Friday, April 1
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Losers Round 1
|Paris Legion v TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Losers Round 1
|Toronto Ultra v TBD
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Losers Round 1
|LA Thieves v TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Losers Round 1
|Minnesota RØKKR v TBD
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Losers Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|6 PM
|9 PM
|2 AM
Day 3 — Saturday, April 2
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Losers Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Winners SF
|TBD v TBD
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Winners SF
|TBD v TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Losers Round 3
|TBD v TBD
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Losers Round 3
|TBD v TBD
|6 PM
|9 PM
|2 AM
Day 4 — Sunday, April 3
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Winners Final
|TBD v TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Losers Round 4
|TBD v TBD
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Losers Final
|TBD v TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD v TBD
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
CDL Major 2 teams
Here is how each team lines up for CDL Major 2.
|Team
|Starters
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy
|iLLeY
|Scump
|Dashy
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Boston Breach
|Methodz
|TJHaly
|Nero
|Capsidal
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|Davpadie
|Owakening
|Vivid
|New York Subliners
|Neptune
|Crimsix
|PaulEhx
|HyDra
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro
|Nastie
|Zer0
|Gismo
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Insight
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|MajorManiak
|Standy
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Drazah
|Kenny
|Octane
|Envoy
|Paris Legion
|John
|GRVTY
|Jimbo
|Temp
|Seattle Surge
|Accuracy
|Mack
|Sib
|Pred
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SlasheR
|Gunless
|Asim
|Huke
Be sure to check back each day to find full results, the upcoming schedule, and to tune into the CDL Major 2 matches.