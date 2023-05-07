CDL Major 5 qualifiers: Results, schedule, standings & more

Call of Duty League Major 5 is here, as the 12 teams have to finish off their qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the final LAN Major before the CDL Championship.

In Major 4, the LA Thieves found their 2022 form, taking down OpTic in the grand final. Texas disappointedly dropped a second straight Major final but locked up a CDL Champs place, along with Atlanta and the LA Thieves.

Only eight teams qualify for the CDL postseason. As it stands, Vegas is on the outside looking in, sitting at ninth with 130 points. Boston is in the midst of a tough run of form but still has 160 points in seventh place.

And Minnesota rests in eighth, boasting 150 points. Teams earn 10 points per Qualifer win, setting the stage for a compelling group of matches.

Contents

CDL Major 5 qualifier stream

Despite negotiations with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 5 will remain on Twitch as well as streaming to YouTube with no exclusivity, much to fans’ delight. According to Dexerto sources, while talks have cooled on the YouTube exclusivity front, they’re not completely over.

CDL Major 5 qualifier standings

Rank Team Record 1 Toronto Ultra 2-0 2 OpTic Texas 2-0 3 Boston Breach 1-0 4 Florida Mutineers 1-0 5 Minnesota Røkkr 1-1 6 Vegas Legion 1-1 7 Atlanta FaZe 1-1 8 New York Subliners 1-1 9 Seattle Surge 0-1 10 London Royal Ravens 0-1 11 LA Thieves 0-2 12 LA Guerrillas 0-2

CDL Major 5 qualifier schedule

Week 1

Date Match PDT EDT BST Friday, May 5 LA Guerrillas 0-3 Atlanta FaZe 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, May 5 Vegas Legion 2-3 OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, May 5 Toronto Ultra 3-0 Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, May 6 London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota Røkkr 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, May 6 New York Subliners 2-3 Vegas Legion 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, May 6 Boston Breach 3-1 Minnesota Røkkr 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, May 6 LA Thieves 1-3 Toronto Ultra 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, May 7 LA Guerillas 2-3 Florida Mutineers 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, May 7 OpTic Texas 3-0 Atlanta FaZe 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, May 7 New York Subliners 3-2 LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 5 qualifier teams

No CDL teams made a roster move before the Major 5 qualifiers.

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Kremp, Vivid, Owakening Zed Florida Mutineers Brack, Vikul, FeLo, Capsidal Havok London Royal Ravens Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Uli Kev LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah SHANEE Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Fame, Afro ReeaL New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty iLLeY, Scump Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack Gwinn Toronto Ultra Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Joee Vegas Legion Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly Theory

Make sure to tune into the qualifier matches to see which teams come out on top during the final stage before playoffs.