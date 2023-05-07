CDL Major 5 qualifiers: Results, schedule, standings & more
Call of Duty League Major 5 is here, as the 12 teams have to finish off their qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the final LAN Major before the CDL Championship.
In Major 4, the LA Thieves found their 2022 form, taking down OpTic in the grand final. Texas disappointedly dropped a second straight Major final but locked up a CDL Champs place, along with Atlanta and the LA Thieves.
Only eight teams qualify for the CDL postseason. As it stands, Vegas is on the outside looking in, sitting at ninth with 130 points. Boston is in the midst of a tough run of form but still has 160 points in seventh place.
And Minnesota rests in eighth, boasting 150 points. Teams earn 10 points per Qualifer win, setting the stage for a compelling group of matches.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Contents
- CDL Major 5 qualifier stream
- CDL Major 5 qualifier standings
- CDL Major 5 qualifier schedule
- CDL Major 5 qualifier teams
CDL Major 5 qualifier stream
Despite negotiations with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 5 will remain on Twitch as well as streaming to YouTube with no exclusivity, much to fans’ delight. According to Dexerto sources, while talks have cooled on the YouTube exclusivity front, they’re not completely over.
CDL Major 5 qualifier standings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Toronto Ultra
|2-0
|2
|OpTic Texas
|2-0
|3
|Boston Breach
|1-0
|4
|Florida Mutineers
|1-0
|5
|Minnesota Røkkr
|1-1
|6
|Vegas Legion
|1-1
|7
|Atlanta FaZe
|1-1
|8
|New York Subliners
|1-1
|9
|Seattle Surge
|0-1
|10
|London Royal Ravens
|0-1
|11
|LA Thieves
|0-2
|12
|LA Guerrillas
|0-2
CDL Major 5 qualifier schedule
Week 1
|Date
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Friday, May 5
|LA Guerrillas 0-3 Atlanta FaZe
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Friday, May 5
|Vegas Legion 2-3 OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Friday, May 5
|Toronto Ultra 3-0 Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, May 6
|London Royal Ravens 0-3 Minnesota Røkkr
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Saturday, May 6
|New York Subliners 2-3 Vegas Legion
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Saturday, May 6
|Boston Breach 3-1 Minnesota Røkkr
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, May 6
|LA Thieves 1-3 Toronto Ultra
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sunday, May 7
|LA Guerillas 2-3 Florida Mutineers
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sunday, May 7
|OpTic Texas 3-0 Atlanta FaZe
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sunday, May 7
|New York Subliners 3-2 LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 5 qualifier teams
No CDL teams made a roster move before the Major 5 qualifiers.
|Team
|Players
|Substitute(s)
|Atlanta FaZe
|SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium
|Classic
|Boston Breach
|Beans, Kremp, Vivid, Owakening
|Zed
|Florida Mutineers
|Brack, Vikul, FeLo, Capsidal
|Havok
|London Royal Ravens
|Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Uli
|Kev
|LA Guerrillas
|Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed
|Spart
|LA Thieves
|Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
|SHANEE
|Minnesota Røkkr
|Bance, Cammy, Fame, Afro
|ReeaL
|New York Subliners
|HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz
|WarDy
|OpTic Texas
|Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty
|iLLeY, Scump
|Seattle Surge
|Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
|Gwinn
|Toronto Ultra
|Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX
|Joee
|Vegas Legion
|Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly
|Theory
Make sure to tune into the qualifier matches to see which teams come out on top during the final stage before playoffs.