How to watch CDL Kickoff Classic 2022: stream, schedule, teams, more

The 2022 Call of Duty League Vanguard season is set to begin with the Kickoff Classic. This preseason, single-elimination tournament will feature all 12 teams that are battling it out on LAN for $30,000. Here’s everything to know from the stream and schedule to the format and teams.



Preseason, single-elimination bracket tournament

First Vanguard LAN event with crowd attendance

Grand Finals winner gets $30,000

This Kickoff Classic marks the preseason of the 2022 CDL Vanguard season and gives fans a glimpse at what it has to offer. Even though the season doesn’t officially start until February 4, we finally get a look at some competitive action three months after Vanguard’s release.

Advertisement

The tournament will be single elimination with the winner getting $30,000. The matches will follow CDL rules, however, there is still no word on what the third game mode will be.

Teams like Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and Toronto Ultra all enter as favorites, but we will need to see the matches play out as upsets could be on the horizon. Let’s take a look at where you can watch the action unfold and who is matching up against who.

CDL Kickoff Classic stream

Kicking things off right with @Zenni_Gaming! Which squad are you excited to see during the Kickoff Classic LAN on Jan 21-23? #ArmorYourEyes pic.twitter.com/gve6RSdQcc — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 17, 2021

The Call of Duty League 2022 Kickoff Classic is set to begin on January 21, with the first match starting at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST. You can catch all the action live from the official CDL YouTube page.

Advertisement

Now that we know when the preseason event is happening, let’s take a look at the format and matchups.

CDL Kickoff Classic schedule & format

The CDL preseason event will feature all 12 teams in a predetermined bracket. The seeding was based on each team’s placement in the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the weekend tournament with the event running from January 21 to January 23. You can also view the bracket here.

Friday, January 21

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS) Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM 8 AM (Jan. 22) Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 9:30 AM (Jan. 22) New York Subliners vs. Boston 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM (Jan. 22) 11 AM (Jan. 22) Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM (Jan. 22) 12:30 PM (Jan. 22)

Saturday, January 22

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS) Atlanta FaZe vs. Winner of Surge/Ravens 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM 8 AM(Jan. 23) Toronto Ultra vs. Winner of Mutineers/Guerrillas

2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 9:30 AM (Jan. 23) Minnesota ROKKR vs. Winner of Subliners/Boston

4 PM 7 PM 12 AM (Jan. 23) 11 AM (Jan. 23) OpTic Texas vs. Winner of Thieves/Legion 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM (Jan. 23) 12:30 PM (Jan. 23)

Sunday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS) Semi-Final 1

1 PM 4 PM 9 PM 8 AM (Jan. 24) Semi-Final 2

2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 9:30 AM (Jan. 24) Grand Finals

4 PM 7 PM 12 AM (Jan. 24) 11 AM (Jan. 24)

CDL Kickoff Classic teams

While we know the teams that are set to take the stage, the newest franchise, Boston have yet to reveal their 4-man lineup heading into the season.

However, we still have a full list of the other rosters and we will fill in Boston’s once that is announced.

Advertisement