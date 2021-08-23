Simp: “Atlanta FaZe not a dynasty… yet!”

Atlanta FaZe, led by Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, were able to win CDL Champs 2021 cementing the team’s legacy in the history books. As the most dominant team all year long and arguably of all-time, Simp still doesn’t think the team is a dynasty, yet.

FaZe took home three out of five majors this season, as well as winning the CDL Championship. This is the second Champs the core roster has won together and many people think this roster can go down in the history books.

Simp is excited for the future of FaZe in the CDL and thinks if they can keep this pace, they’ll become the next dynasty of CoD esports.

