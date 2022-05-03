How to watch Call of Duty League 2022 Pro-Am Classic: Stream, schedule, teams

For the first time since the league was franchised, the Call of Duty League will be hosting a Pro-Am tournament, letting the top four Challengers teams compete against the CDL franchises to prove they deserve a spot in the big leagues. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Since the CDL was franchised in 2019, only 12 teams have been allowed to compete at the very top, a far cry from the Open tournaments that Call of Duty fans had become accustomed to prior to that.

In the seasons since, fans have clamored for a return to the old type of tournament, where rookies are given the chance to upset some of the biggest names in CoD — and now it’s finally happening.

Can the Challenger teams prove they deserve to be occupying CDL spots? Will we see some of the biggest upsets in Call of Duty history? Find out how you can tune in and see the full weekend’s schedule here.

CDL Pro-Am Classic stream & schedule

Like old times 😉 We'll have 4 streams for Pro-Am Classic but no worries, you can still catch all of the games live! Tune in this Thursday @ 3PM ET/12PM PT 👉 https://t.co/wmB1gxuPFf pic.twitter.com/MUWvJSpQED — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 2, 2022

The event will be livestreamed from Colombus, Ohio, on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. The main stream will be embedded right here on the day of the event so you can keep track of what’s happening while checking out the schedule and fixtures list below.

There will also be three other streams (Bravo, Charlie, and Delta) so that all matches will be streamed.

The Pro-Am Classic officially kicks off at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST) on Thursday, May 5, one week before the CDL itself returns to action.

CDL Pro-Am Classic groups & fixtures

Below are each of the four groups in play at the Pro-Am Classic:

A B C D Atlanta FaZe OpTic Texas London Royal Ravens Boston Breach Seattle Surge Florida Mutineers LA Thieves LA Guerrillas Toronto Ultra Minnesota RØKKR New York Subliners Paris Legion Strike X Toronto Ultra Academy EU Team WaR Toronto Ultra Academy NA

Below is the full fixture list and schedule for each match in the tournament:

Thursday, May 5 (Group Stage)

Group Match Time Stream PT ET BST A Toronto Ultra Academy EU vs OpTic Texas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Bravo A Minnesota RØKKR vs Florida Mutineers 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Charlie B Seattle Surge vs Atlanta FaZe 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Alpha B Strike X vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Delta C Team WaR vs London Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Delta C New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Alpha D Paris Legion vs Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Charlie D Toronto Ultra Academy NA vs LA Guerrillas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Bravo A Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Alpha A Toronto Ultra Academy EU vs Minnesota RØKKR 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Charlie B Strike X vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Bravo B Toronto Ultra vs Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Delta

Friday, May 6 (Group Stage)

Group Match Time Stream PT ET BST C LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Alpha C Team WaR vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Charlie D Toronto Ultra Academy NA vs Boston Breach 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Delta D Paris Legion vs LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Bravo A Minnesota RØKKR vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Alpha A Toronto Ultra Academy EU vs Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Charlie B Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Bravo B Strike X vs Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Delta C New York Subliners vs London Royal Ravens 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Charlie C Team WaR vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Bravo D LA Guerrillas vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Alpha D Toronto Ultra Academy NA vs Paris Legion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Delta

Saturday, May 7 (Playoffs)

Round Match Time PT ET BST Quarter-Final TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Quarter-Final TBD vs TBD 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Quarter-Final TBD vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Quarter-Final TBD vs TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM (May 8)

Sunday, May 8

Round Match Time PT ET BST Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Pro-Am Classic format

General 16 teams 12 Call of Duty League teams Top 4 teams from CDC Minnesota Open

Group Stage 4 groups of 4 teams each (3 CDL teams and one Challengers team) Round Robin Top 2 teams from each group qualify for Playoffs

Playoffs Single Elimination



CDL Pro-Am Classic teams

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry* LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Spart, Huke, Asim LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Neptune, PaulEhx OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, General** Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight Toronto Ultra Academy NA Hicksy, Mohak, Scrappy, Vikul Team WaR Denza, Maple, Wardy, Weeman Toronto Ultra Academy EU Beans, Furiious, Vortex, Rafi*** Strike X Gunsii, Fire, Ramby, Silly

Be sure to tune in to the action starting on Thursday, May 5, to see if the Challengers can really put the pros to the test.

*Harry is stepping in for Gismo who is absent for personal reasons

**General is stepping in for iLLeY who is absent for health reasons

*** Rafi is stepping in for Harry, who has taken Gismo’s place on the London Royal Ravens roster