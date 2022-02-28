How to watch OpTic Texas CDL Major 1: Stream, schedule & teams

The first Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, with OpTic Texas hosting all 12 franchises at the Esports Stadium Arlington on March 3-6. Here’s how you can catch all of the action.

Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3

Atlanta FaZe top the CDL standings heading into Major 1

New York Subliners desperate to get a win

Atlanta FaZe head into the first Major of the Vanguard season on top, the same way they ended the 2021 Cold War season. They’ve been closely contested by the likes of London Royal Ravens and Toronto Ultra for a spot atop the CDL standings, while the likes of New York Subliners and Paris Legion failing to get much going in their opening matches.

Advertisement

That said, they’re all in action throughout Major 1, and here’s how you can catch every match.

CDL Major 1 stream & schedule

Presenting the official bracket for the @OpTicTexas Major I 🥇 Who you got taking it all? 👀 #CDL2022 pic.twitter.com/IdNyH3tzlO — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 20, 2022

The first Major of the CDL Major will be hosted on the CoD League’s official YouTube channel. When the stream for Day 1 is available, it will be embedded above so you can watch it from right here.

Read More: CDL pros concerned for Major 1 as Vanguard aim assist exploit not fixed

Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3 at 12pm PST (3pm EST/8pm GMT), with the LA Guerrillas and London Royal Ravens starting off proceedings.

Find the full schedule below.

CDL Major 1 fixtures

Day 1 — Thursday, March 3

Round Match Time PST EST GMT Winners Round 1 LA Guerrillas v London Royal Ravens 12pm 3pm 8pm Winners Round 1 Boston Breach v Atlanta FaZe 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra v LA Thieves 3pm 6pm 11pm Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge v OpTic Texas 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am

Day 2 — Friday, March 4

Round Match Time PST EST GMT Losers Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR v Loser of LRR/LAG 12pm 3pm 8pm Losers Round 1 New York Subliners v Loser of LAT/TOR 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Losers Round 1 Florida Mutineers v Loser of ATL/BOS 3pm 6pm 11pm Losers Round 1 Paris Legion v Loser of TEX/SEA 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am

Day 3 — Saturday, March 5

Round Match Time PST EST GMT Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm Winners Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Winners Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm Losers Round 3 TBD vs TBD 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am Losers Round 3 TBD vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am

Day 4 — Sunday, March 6

Round Match Time PST EST GMT Losers Round 4 TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm Winners Final TBD vs TBD 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm Losers Final TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am

We’ll be sure to update this schedule after each match so you can follow the bracket as it happens.

Advertisement

CDL Major 1 teams