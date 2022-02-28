How to watch OpTic Texas CDL Major 1: Stream, schedule & teams

The first Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, with OpTic Texas hosting all 12 franchises at the Esports Stadium Arlington on March 3-6. Here’s how you can catch all of the action.
- Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3
- Atlanta FaZe top the CDL standings heading into Major 1
- New York Subliners desperate to get a win
Atlanta FaZe head into the first Major of the Vanguard season on top, the same way they ended the 2021 Cold War season. They’ve been closely contested by the likes of London Royal Ravens and Toronto Ultra for a spot atop the CDL standings, while the likes of New York Subliners and Paris Legion failing to get much going in their opening matches.
That said, they’re all in action throughout Major 1, and here’s how you can catch every match.
CDL Major 1 stream & schedule
The first Major of the CDL Major will be hosted on the CoD League’s official YouTube channel. When the stream for Day 1 is available, it will be embedded above so you can watch it from right here.
Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3 at 12pm PST (3pm EST/8pm GMT), with the LA Guerrillas and London Royal Ravens starting off proceedings.
Find the full schedule below.
CDL Major 1 fixtures
Day 1 — Thursday, March 3
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Winners Round 1
|LA Guerrillas v London Royal Ravens
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Winners Round 1
|Boston Breach v Atlanta FaZe
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Winners Round 1
|Toronto Ultra v LA Thieves
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Winners Round 1
|Seattle Surge v OpTic Texas
|4.30pm
|7.30pm
|12.30am
Day 2 — Friday, March 4
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Losers Round 1
|Minnesota RØKKR v Loser of LRR/LAG
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Losers Round 1
|New York Subliners v Loser of LAT/TOR
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Losers Round 1
|Florida Mutineers v Loser of ATL/BOS
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Losers Round 1
|Paris Legion v Loser of TEX/SEA
|4.30pm
|7.30pm
|12.30am
|Losers Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|6pm
|9pm
|2am
Day 3 — Saturday, March 5
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Losers Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Winners Semi-Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Winners Semi-Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Losers Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|4.30pm
|7.30pm
|12.30am
|Losers Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|6pm
|9pm
|2am
Day 4 — Sunday, March 6
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Losers Round 4
|TBD vs TBD
|12pm
|3pm
|8pm
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1.30pm
|4.30pm
|9.30pm
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|3pm
|6pm
|11pm
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4.30pm
|7.30pm
|12.30am
We’ll be sure to update this schedule after each match so you can follow the bracket as it happens.
CDL Major 1 teams
|Team
|Starters
|Substitute(s)
|Coach(es)
|OpTic Texas
|Shotzzy
|iLLeY
|Scump
|Dashy
|General
|Rambo, Sender
|Atlanta FaZe
|Simp
|aBeZy
|Cellium
|Arcitys
|Prestinni
|Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
|Boston Breach
|Methodz
|TJHaly
|Nero
|Capsidal
|Zed
|Zed, Denz
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz
|Davpadie
|Owakening
|Vivid
|Yeez
|Willett
|New York Subliners
|Royalty
|Clayster
|Crimsix
|HyDra
|Neptune
|Revan, DREAL, JP
|London Royal Ravens
|Afro
|Nastie
|Zer0
|Gismo
|Harry
|Dominate
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance
|Insight
|Cammy
|CleanX
|Hicksy
|MarkyB
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Priestahh
|Attach
|MajorManiak
|Standy
|Saintt
|Saintt, Loony
|Los Angeles Thieves
|Drazah
|Kenny
|Octane
|Envoy
|Pentagrxm
|JKap
|Paris Legion
|John
|Decemate
|Felo
|Temp
|Theory
|Theory
|Seattle Surge
|Accuracy
|Mack
|Sib
|Pred
|–
|Fenix
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|SlasheR
|Gunless
|Asim
|Huke
|Spart
|Ricky, Bevils, Doug Liebe