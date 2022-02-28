 How to watch OpTic Texas CDL Major 1: Stream, schedule & teams - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch OpTic Texas CDL Major 1: Stream, schedule & teams

Published: 28/Feb/2022 18:13

by Jacob Hale
call of duty league 2022 major 1 logo
Activision

Share

Call of Duty League

The first Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost upon us, with OpTic Texas hosting all 12 franchises at the Esports Stadium Arlington on March 3-6. Here’s how you can catch all of the action.

  • Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3
  • Atlanta FaZe top the CDL standings heading into Major 1
  • New York Subliners desperate to get a win

Atlanta FaZe head into the first Major of the Vanguard season on top, the same way they ended the 2021 Cold War season. They’ve been closely contested by the likes of London Royal Ravens and Toronto Ultra for a spot atop the CDL standings, while the likes of New York Subliners and Paris Legion failing to get much going in their opening matches.

Advertisement

That said, they’re all in action throughout Major 1, and here’s how you can catch every match.

CDL Major 1 stream & schedule

The first Major of the CDL Major will be hosted on the CoD League’s official YouTube channel. When the stream for Day 1 is available, it will be embedded above so you can watch it from right here.

Matches kick off on Thursday, March 3 at 12pm PST (3pm EST/8pm GMT), with the LA Guerrillas and London Royal Ravens starting off proceedings.

Find the full schedule below.

CDL Major 1 fixtures

Day 1 — Thursday, March 3

Round Match Time
PST EST GMT
Winners Round 1 LA Guerrillas v London Royal Ravens 12pm 3pm 8pm
Winners Round 1 Boston Breach v Atlanta FaZe 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra v LA Thieves 3pm 6pm 11pm
Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge v OpTic Texas 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am

Day 2 — Friday, March 4

Round Match Time
PST EST GMT
Losers Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR v Loser of LRR/LAG 12pm 3pm 8pm
Losers Round 1 New York Subliners v Loser of LAT/TOR 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Losers Round 1 Florida Mutineers v Loser of ATL/BOS 3pm 6pm 11pm
Losers Round 1 Paris Legion v Loser of TEX/SEA 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am
Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am

Day 3 — Saturday, March 5

Round Match Time
PST EST GMT
Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm
Winners Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Winners Semi-Final TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm
Losers Round 3 TBD vs TBD 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am
Losers Round 3 TBD vs TBD 6pm 9pm 2am

Day 4 — Sunday, March 6

Round Match Time
PST EST GMT
Losers Round 4 TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm
Winners Final TBD vs TBD 1.30pm 4.30pm 9.30pm
Losers Final TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4.30pm 7.30pm 12.30am

We’ll be sure to update this schedule after each match so you can follow the bracket as it happens.

Advertisement

CDL Major 1 teams

Team Starters
 Substitute(s) Coach(es)
OpTic Texas Shotzzy iLLeY Scump Dashy General Rambo, Sender
Atlanta FaZe Simp aBeZy Cellium Arcitys Prestinni Crowder, RJ, Easy Mac
Boston Breach Methodz TJHaly Nero Capsidal Zed Zed, Denz
Florida Mutineers Skyz Davpadie Owakening Vivid Yeez Willett
New York Subliners Royalty Clayster Crimsix HyDra Neptune Revan, DREAL, JP
London Royal Ravens Afro Nastie Zer0 Gismo Harry Dominate
Toronto Ultra Bance Insight Cammy CleanX Hicksy MarkyB
Minnesota RØKKR Priestahh Attach MajorManiak Standy Saintt Saintt, Loony
Los Angeles Thieves Drazah Kenny Octane Envoy Pentagrxm JKap
Paris Legion John Decemate Felo Temp Theory Theory
Seattle Surge Accuracy Mack Sib Pred Fenix
Los Angeles Guerrillas SlasheR Gunless Asim Huke Spart Ricky, Bevils, Doug Liebe
Advertisement
Advertisement