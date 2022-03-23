How to register for CDL Resurgence $100k Warzone tournament against pros

The Call of Duty League has officially announced the mid-season Warzone tournament to take place on Rebirth Island, with $100k on the line for qualifying teams to face off against elite CDL competition.

Before the CDL season started, the league announced that there would be a big mid-season Warzone tournament, but it was believed to just take place between the 12 CDL franchises.

On March 23, 2022, they confirmed that the event will actually feature eight teams that fight their way through the open qualifiers and get to face off against Call of Duty’s finest.

The North American tournament is due to take place in April and, with $100k on the line, there’s the chance to earn some life-changing cash.

Advertisement

🪂 WE'RE DROPPING IN AND TAKING OVER 🪂 Think you can hang with the pros on Rebirth Island? Rack up points in an open playlist and take your shot at the best of the best for a chance at $100k 👊 Register now for CDL Resurgence: Rebirth Island 👉 https://t.co/f1ouD1fge6 pic.twitter.com/okjhhPv2Ct — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 23, 2022

How to register for $100k CDL Resurgence Warzone tournament

Registering for the CDL Resurgence tournament is completely free and, as long as you live in North America and can stream on YouTube, you’re eligible to compete.

Here’s how you can register for the tournament as well as the format:

Log in to GameBattles. If you don’t have a login, register on the site. Assemble your squad and create it on the site between March 23 and April 7 before roster lock. Drop into the CDL Resurgence Quads playlist between April 5-6 and get sweaty. Aim to finish in the top 40 teams to reach the qualifiers.

Once you reach the qualifiers, that’s where the real action begins.

$100k CDL Resurgence format

The CDL Resurgence Warzone tournament takes place across April, with multiple qualifying rounds before the finals on April 24.

After the initial qualification outlined above, here’s what is left:

Qualification Stage Round 1 (April 11-14): Four groups of ten teams each battle it out to qualify for Round 2. 20 total teams qualify.

Four groups of ten teams each battle it out to qualify for Round 2. 20 total teams qualify. Qualification Stage Round 2 (April 15): Two groups of ten teams each battle it out for semi-final qualification. Eight total teams qualify.

Two groups of ten teams each battle it out for semi-final qualification. Eight total teams qualify. Semi-Finals (April 24): Two groups of ten teams each, including 6 CDL teams in each group. The top five teams from each semi-final qualify for the grand finals, where the full $100,000 will be on the line.

Two groups of ten teams each, including 6 CDL teams in each group. The top five teams from each semi-final qualify for the grand finals, where the full $100,000 will be on the line. Grand Final (April 24): 10 teams juking it out for the grand prize.

All qualification stages will be 4-map series, besides the final, which will be a 6-map series.

Read More: Call of Duty League 2022 power rankings

Scoring is as follows:

Advertisement

Elimination = 1 point

1st = 2x multiplier

2nd-3rd = 1.5x multiplier

4-10th = 1x multiplier

So without wasting any more time, make sure you get registered for the CDL Resurgence $100k Warzone tournament. Even if you don’t go all the way, it might be the first step in the right direction.