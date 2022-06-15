CDL Champs announced: Dates, location, tickets

The Call of Duty League Championship weekend will return to Southern California for 2022, welcoming CWL fans to sunny Los Angeles. Here’s everything to know from the event venue to ticket sales.

Activision are running it back at the Galen Center where the top eight teams in the league will fight for the right to call themselves 2022 CWL Champions. Fans will have two opportunities to cop tickets through a pre-sale window and a general public release.

There will be a couple of format changes compared to what we saw in 2021 that will now have all eight teams in the same bracket to determine the ultimate Call of Duty team.

Advertisement

CDL Champs will run from August 4 to August 7 at the USC Galen Center, with pre-sale going up on June 27-29, and general tickets going out on June 30.

This story is developing…