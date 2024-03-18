CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule, results, standings

CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule, results, standingsActivision
Major 2 of the Call of Duty League 2024 season is well underway, as teams prepare to challenge the likes of Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe for championship glory. Here are all the details you need including when your favorite team plays and, once matches are underway, the full standings.
Throughout Major 1, FaZe and Ultra were the dominant two teams, and that persisted into the LAN event in Boston, where Ultra swept all of their opponents with ease — including the Atlanta side.
There were some surprises though, with New York Subliners dropping out top 12 with only a single map win and Minnesota Røkkr making a fantastic run right through to Championship Sunday to place 4th.
Now, well into Major 2 qualifiers, things have turned around slightly. The Subliners look back to their best, Toronto is continuing to dominate post their Major 1 chip, while the Miami Heretics are falling at every hurdle, a far cry from their OpTic-beating performance in Major 1 qualifiers.
Contents
- CDL Major 2 stream
- CDL Major 2 qualifiers schedule
- CDL Major 2 qualifier results
- CDL Major 2 standings
CDL Major 2 stream
As always, the qualifier matches will be streamed live on the COD League YouTube channel which is embedded above.
If you prefer to tune in via a watch party, you could check out ZooMaa’s stream with The Flank or Scump’s with his OpTic brethren, though there’s no telling how long that’ll be going on for throughout the rest of the season as he and OpTic CEO H3CZ are suing Activision for $680m.
Also, note that you can view all previous matchups on the Call of Duty League’s official YouTube channel.
CDL Major 2 qualifiers schedule
Week 5
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Fri, Mar 15
|Seattle Surge 1-3 Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Mar 15
|LA Guerrillas 3-1 LA Thieves
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Mar 16
|Carolina Royal Ravens 0-3 Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Mar 16
|Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Miami Heretics
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Mar 16
|Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Mar 17
|Atlanta FaZe 2-3 LA Guerrillas
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Mar 17
|Seattle Surge 3-0 Boston Breach
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Mar 17
|New York Subliners 2-3 OpTic Texas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 2 qualifiers results
Week 4
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Fri, Mar 8
|Boston Breach 2-3 OpTic Texas
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Mar 8
|Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Mar 8
|Carolina Royal Ravens 3-1 LA Guerrillas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Mar 9
|LA Guerrillas 0-3 New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Mar 9
|Minnesota Røkkr 3-1 Seattle Surge
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Mar 9
|Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Boston Breach
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Mar 10
|LA Thieves 3-1 Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Mar 10
|Carolina Royal Ravens 1-3 Miami Heretics
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Mar 10
|OpTic Texas 3-2 Toronto Ultra
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 3
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Fri, Mar 1
|Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Atlanta FaZe
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Mar 1
|Seattle Surge 0-3 Toronto Ultra
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Mar 2
|Vegas Legion 3-0 Boston Breach
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Mar 2
|OpTic Texas 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Mar 2
|LA Guerrillas 0-3 Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Mar 3
|Miami Heretics 0-3 New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Mar 3
|Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Toronto Ultra
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Mar 3
|Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 2
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Fri, Feb 23
|New York Subliners 3-0 Boston Breach
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Feb 23
|Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Fri, Feb 23
|Miami Heretics 2-3 Vegas Legion
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sat, Feb 24
|Vegas Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Feb 24
|LA Guerrillas 1-3 OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Feb 24
|Miami Heretics 2-3 LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Feb 25
|Seattle Surge 1-3 Carolina Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Feb 25
|Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 Boston Breach
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Feb 25
|Atlanta FaZe 2-3 New York Subliners
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 1
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Fri, Feb 16
|Miami Heretics 0-3 Toronto Ultra
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Fri, Feb 16
|Carolina Royal Ravens 2-3 New York Subliners
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Feb 17
|Boston Breach 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sat, Feb 17
|Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Miami Heretics
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sat, Feb 17
|New York Subliners 3-0 Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Sun, Feb 18
|LA Guerrillas 1-3 Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sun, Feb 18
|Toronto Ultra 3-2 Minnesota Røkkr
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sun, Feb 18
|LA Thieves 0-3 OpTic Texas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 2 standings
Here is how the Major 2 standings look as teams fight for the highest seed possible going into the LAN event in late March.
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1
|OpTic Texas
|7-0
|2
|New York Subliners
|6-1
|3
|Atlanta FaZe
|5-2
|4
|Toronto Ultra
|5-2
|5
|Vegas Legion
|5-2
|6
|LA Thieves
|4-3
|7
|Boston Breach
|3-4
|8
|Miami Heretics
|2-5
|9
|Carolina Royal Ravens
|2-5
|10
|Minnesota Røkkr
|1-6
|11
|LA Guerillas
|1-6
|12
|Seattle Surge
|1-6
This split will culminate in a LAN Major in Miami, FL, from March 21-24, where the bottom four teams will start in the lower bracket.
Be sure to check back after the first weekend of matches to see a full list of results and how the standings look.
