CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule, results, standings

Major 2 of the Call of Duty League 2024 season is well underway, as teams prepare to challenge the likes of Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe for championship glory. Here are all the details you need including when your favorite team plays and, once matches are underway, the full standings.

Throughout Major 1, FaZe and Ultra were the dominant two teams, and that persisted into the LAN event in Boston, where Ultra swept all of their opponents with ease — including the Atlanta side.

There were some surprises though, with New York Subliners dropping out top 12 with only a single map win and Minnesota Røkkr making a fantastic run right through to Championship Sunday to place 4th.

Now, well into Major 2 qualifiers, things have turned around slightly. The Subliners look back to their best, Toronto is continuing to dominate post their Major 1 chip, while the Miami Heretics are falling at every hurdle, a far cry from their OpTic-beating performance in Major 1 qualifiers.

Contents

CDL Major 2 stream

As always, the qualifier matches will be streamed live on the COD League YouTube channel which is embedded above.

If you prefer to tune in via a watch party, you could check out ZooMaa’s stream with The Flank or Scump’s with his OpTic brethren, though there’s no telling how long that’ll be going on for throughout the rest of the season as he and OpTic CEO H3CZ are suing Activision for $680m.

Also, note that you can view all previous matchups on the Call of Duty League’s official YouTube channel.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers schedule

Week 5

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, Mar 15 Seattle Surge 1-3 Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, Mar 15 LA Guerrillas 3-1 LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Mar 16 Carolina Royal Ravens 0-3 Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, Mar 16 Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Miami Heretics 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Mar 16 Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, Mar 17 Atlanta FaZe 2-3 LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, Mar 17 Seattle Surge 3-0 Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, Mar 17 New York Subliners 2-3 OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 2 qualifiers results

Week 4

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, Mar 8 Boston Breach 2-3 OpTic Texas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, Mar 8 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, Mar 8 Carolina Royal Ravens 3-1 LA Guerrillas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, Mar 9 LA Guerrillas 0-3 New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, Mar 9 Minnesota Røkkr 3-1 Seattle Surge 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Mar 9 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, Mar 10 LA Thieves 3-1 Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, Mar 10 Carolina Royal Ravens 1-3 Miami Heretics 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, Mar 10 OpTic Texas 3-2 Toronto Ultra 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, Mar 1 Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Atlanta FaZe 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, Mar 1 Seattle Surge 0-3 Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Mar 2 Vegas Legion 3-0 Boston Breach 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, Mar 2 OpTic Texas 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Mar 2 LA Guerrillas 0-3 Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, Mar 3 Miami Heretics 0-3 New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, Mar 3 Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, Mar 3 Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, Feb 23 New York Subliners 3-0 Boston Breach 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, Feb 23 Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Fri, Feb 23 Miami Heretics 2-3 Vegas Legion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sat, Feb 24 Vegas Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, Feb 24 LA Guerrillas 1-3 OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Feb 24 Miami Heretics 2-3 LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, Feb 25 Seattle Surge 1-3 Carolina Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, Feb 25 Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 Boston Breach 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, Feb 25 Atlanta FaZe 2-3 New York Subliners 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 1

Date Match PST EST GMT Fri, Feb 16 Miami Heretics 0-3 Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Fri, Feb 16 Carolina Royal Ravens 2-3 New York Subliners 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Feb 17 Boston Breach 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sat, Feb 17 Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Miami Heretics 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sat, Feb 17 New York Subliners 3-0 Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Sun, Feb 18 LA Guerrillas 1-3 Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sun, Feb 18 Toronto Ultra 3-2 Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sun, Feb 18 LA Thieves 0-3 OpTic Texas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 2 standings

Here is how the Major 2 standings look as teams fight for the highest seed possible going into the LAN event in late March.

Ranking Team Record 1 OpTic Texas 7-0 2 New York Subliners 6-1 3 Atlanta FaZe 5-2 4 Toronto Ultra 5-2 5 Vegas Legion 5-2 6 LA Thieves 4-3 7 Boston Breach 3-4 8 Miami Heretics 2-5 9 Carolina Royal Ravens 2-5 10 Minnesota Røkkr 1-6 11 LA Guerillas 1-6 12 Seattle Surge 1-6

This split will culminate in a LAN Major in Miami, FL, from March 21-24, where the bottom four teams will start in the lower bracket.

Be sure to check back after the first weekend of matches to see a full list of results and how the standings look.

