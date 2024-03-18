EsportsCall of Duty

CDL Major 2: Stream, schedule, results, standings

Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League Major 2 tournament logo on background with Miami Heretics colorsActivision

Sponsored by Prize Picks

Major 2 of the Call of Duty League 2024 season is well underway, as teams prepare to challenge the likes of Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe for championship glory. Here are all the details you need including when your favorite team plays and, once matches are underway, the full standings.

Throughout Major 1, FaZe and Ultra were the dominant two teams, and that persisted into the LAN event in Boston, where Ultra swept all of their opponents with ease — including the Atlanta side.

There were some surprises though, with New York Subliners dropping out top 12 with only a single map win and Minnesota Røkkr making a fantastic run right through to Championship Sunday to place 4th.

Now, well into Major 2 qualifiers, things have turned around slightly. The Subliners look back to their best, Toronto is continuing to dominate post their Major 1 chip, while the Miami Heretics are falling at every hurdle, a far cry from their OpTic-beating performance in Major 1 qualifiers.

Contents

CDL Major 2 stream

As always, the qualifier matches will be streamed live on the COD League YouTube channel which is embedded above.

If you prefer to tune in via a watch party, you could check out ZooMaa’s stream with The Flank or Scump’s with his OpTic brethren, though there’s no telling how long that’ll be going on for throughout the rest of the season as he and OpTic CEO H3CZ are suing Activision for $680m.

Also, note that you can view all previous matchups on the Call of Duty League’s official YouTube channel.

CDL Major 2 qualifiers schedule

Week 5

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, Mar 15Seattle Surge 1-3 Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Mar 15LA Guerrillas 3-1 LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Mar 16Carolina Royal Ravens 0-3 Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Mar 16Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Miami Heretics1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Mar 16Toronto Ultra 3-1 LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Mar 17Atlanta FaZe 2-3 LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Mar 17Seattle Surge 3-0 Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Mar 17New York Subliners 2-3 OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 2 qualifiers results

Week 4

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, Mar 8Boston Breach 2-3 OpTic Texas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Mar 8Atlanta FaZe 3-0 LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Mar 8Carolina Royal Ravens 3-1 LA Guerrillas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Mar 9LA Guerrillas 0-3 New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Mar 9Minnesota Røkkr 3-1 Seattle Surge1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Mar 9Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Mar 10LA Thieves 3-1 Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Mar 10Carolina Royal Ravens 1-3 Miami Heretics1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Mar 10OpTic Texas 3-2 Toronto Ultra3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 3

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, Mar 1Minnesota Røkkr 0-3 Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Mar 1Seattle Surge 0-3 Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Mar 2Vegas Legion 3-0 Boston Breach12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Mar 2OpTic Texas 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Mar 2LA Guerrillas 0-3 Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Mar 3Miami Heretics 0-3 New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Mar 3Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Mar 3Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 2

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, Feb 23New York Subliners 3-0 Boston Breach12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Feb 23Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Fri, Feb 23Miami Heretics 2-3 Vegas Legion3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sat, Feb 24Vegas Legion 1-3 Toronto Ultra12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Feb 24LA Guerrillas 1-3 OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Feb 24Miami Heretics 2-3 LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Feb 25Seattle Surge 1-3 Carolina Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Feb 25Minnesota Røkkr 2-3 Boston Breach1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Feb 25Atlanta FaZe 2-3 New York Subliners3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 1

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Fri, Feb 16Miami Heretics 0-3 Toronto Ultra12 PM3 PM8 PM
Fri, Feb 16Carolina Royal Ravens 2-3 New York Subliners1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Feb 17Boston Breach 3-1 Carolina Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sat, Feb 17Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Miami Heretics1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sat, Feb 17New York Subliners 3-0 Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM
Sun, Feb 18LA Guerrillas 1-3 Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sun, Feb 18Toronto Ultra 3-2 Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sun, Feb 18LA Thieves 0-3 OpTic Texas3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 2 standings

Here is how the Major 2 standings look as teams fight for the highest seed possible going into the LAN event in late March.

RankingTeamRecord
1OpTic Texas7-0
2New York Subliners6-1
3Atlanta FaZe5-2
4Toronto Ultra5-2
5Vegas Legion5-2
6LA Thieves4-3
7Boston Breach3-4
8Miami Heretics2-5
9Carolina Royal Ravens2-5
10Minnesota Røkkr1-6
11LA Guerillas1-6
12Seattle Surge1-6

This split will culminate in a LAN Major in Miami, FL, from March 21-24, where the bottom four teams will start in the lower bracket.

Be sure to check back after the first weekend of matches to see a full list of results and how the standings look.

Make sure to use code REVERSESWEEP when you sign up to PrizePicks for a first deposit match up to $100.

Related Topics

100 Thieves

About The Author

Jacob Hale

Jacob is Dexerto’s UK Editor and Call of Duty esports specialist. With a BA (Hons) in English Literature and Creative Writing, he previously worked as an Editor at Ginx TV. Jacob was nominated for Journalist of the Year at the 2023 Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.