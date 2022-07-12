EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch CDL Major 4: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League
New York Subliners Major IV CDL tournament
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League’s Major IV, hosted by New York Subliners and the final Major of the 2022 season, is almost upon us. With everything on the line, here’s how you can tune into the last regular-season event in Vanguard.

Major 4 is the last event before the Call of Duty Championship in August, with teams fighting not just for seeding, but to even qualify for the event.

Hosts New York Subliners are on great form, but need a near-perfect event to secure qualification for Champs, and it may well come down to the final day.

Here’s the full schedule and stream, and we’ll make sure to keep the standings updated as the matches go.

CDL Major 4 stream & schedule

As always, the Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Matches kick off on Thursday, July 14, through to the grand final on Sunday, July 17. Each day of action gets started at 1.30pm ET (10.30am PT/6.30pm BST).

CDL Major 4 bracket & fixtures

Here is the full double elimination bracket for Major 4:

Full CDL Major 4 2022 bracket
Call of Duty League
The full CDL Major 4 bracket.

And so you can keep track of all of the action, here is the full slate of matches for each day:

Day 1 — Thursday, July 14

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra v London Royal Ravens 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Winners Round 1 Florida Mutineers v Boston Breach 3PM 6PM 11PM
Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR v New York Subliners 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Winners Round 1 Atlanta FaZe v LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, July 15

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 1 Paris Legion v Loser of LAT/ATL 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas v Loser of LDN/TOR 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Round 1 Seattle Surge v Loser of BOS/FLA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 1 OpTic Texas v Loser of NYSL/MIN 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, July 16

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Winners Round 2 TBD v TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
Winners Round 2 TBD v TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, July 17

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Final TBD v TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 4 TBD v TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Final TBD v TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Grand Final TBD v TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM

Make sure to tune in to Major 4 to catch all the action as it unfolds! You can also take a look at the full CDL standings to see which teams need to win to qualify for Champs or just get the best seeding possible for the event.

