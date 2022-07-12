How to watch CDL Major 4: Stream, schedule, teams

Call of Duty League’s Major IV, hosted by New York Subliners and the final Major of the 2022 season, is almost upon us. With everything on the line, here’s how you can tune into the last regular-season event in Vanguard.
Major 4 is the last event before the Call of Duty Championship in August, with teams fighting not just for seeding, but to even qualify for the event.
Hosts New York Subliners are on great form, but need a near-perfect event to secure qualification for Champs, and it may well come down to the final day.
Here’s the full schedule and stream, and we’ll make sure to keep the standings updated as the matches go.
CDL Major 4 stream & schedule
As always, the Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.
Matches kick off on Thursday, July 14, through to the grand final on Sunday, July 17. Each day of action gets started at 1.30pm ET (10.30am PT/6.30pm BST).
CDL Major 4 bracket & fixtures
Here is the full double elimination bracket for Major 4:
And so you can keep track of all of the action, here is the full slate of matches for each day:
Day 1 — Thursday, July 14
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Round 1
|Toronto Ultra v London Royal Ravens
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Winners Round 1
|Florida Mutineers v Boston Breach
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Winners Round 1
|Minnesota RØKKR v New York Subliners
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Winners Round 1
|Atlanta FaZe v LA Thieves
|6PM
|9PM
|2AM
Day 2 — Friday, July 15
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 1
|Paris Legion v Loser of LAT/ATL
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|LA Guerrillas v Loser of LDN/TOR
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Round 1
|Seattle Surge v Loser of BOS/FLA
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|OpTic Texas v Loser of NYSL/MIN
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 3 — Saturday, July 16
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Winners Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Winners Round 2
|TBD v TBD
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 3
|TBD v TBD
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 3
|TBD v TBD
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 4 — Sunday, July 17
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Final
|TBD v TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 4
|TBD v TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Final
|TBD v TBD
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Grand Final
|TBD v TBD
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
Make sure to tune in to Major 4 to catch all the action as it unfolds! You can also take a look at the full CDL standings to see which teams need to win to qualify for Champs or just get the best seeding possible for the event.