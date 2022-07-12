How to watch CDL Major 4: Stream, schedule, teams

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

Call of Duty League’s Major IV, hosted by New York Subliners and the final Major of the 2022 season, is almost upon us. With everything on the line, here’s how you can tune into the last regular-season event in Vanguard.

Major 4 is the last event before the Call of Duty Championship in August, with teams fighting not just for seeding, but to even qualify for the event.

Hosts New York Subliners are on great form, but need a near-perfect event to secure qualification for Champs, and it may well come down to the final day.

Here’s the full schedule and stream, and we’ll make sure to keep the standings updated as the matches go.

CDL Major 4 stream & schedule

As always, the Major will be streamed exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Matches kick off on Thursday, July 14, through to the grand final on Sunday, July 17. Each day of action gets started at 1.30pm ET (10.30am PT/6.30pm BST).

CDL Major 4 bracket & fixtures

Here is the full double elimination bracket for Major 4:

Call of Duty League The full CDL Major 4 bracket.

And so you can keep track of all of the action, here is the full slate of matches for each day:

Day 1 — Thursday, July 14

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra v London Royal Ravens 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Winners Round 1 Florida Mutineers v Boston Breach 3PM 6PM 11PM Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR v New York Subliners 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Winners Round 1 Atlanta FaZe v LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, July 15

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 1 Paris Legion v Loser of LAT/ATL 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas v Loser of LDN/TOR 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Round 1 Seattle Surge v Loser of BOS/FLA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 1 OpTic Texas v Loser of NYSL/MIN 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, July 16

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 2 TBD v TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Winners Round 2 TBD v TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM Winners Round 2 TBD v TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 3 TBD v TBD 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, July 17

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Final TBD v TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 4 TBD v TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Final TBD v TBD 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Grand Final TBD v TBD 3PM 6PM 11PM

Make sure to tune in to Major 4 to catch all the action as it unfolds! You can also take a look at the full CDL standings to see which teams need to win to qualify for Champs or just get the best seeding possible for the event.