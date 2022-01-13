Boston Breach announce Call of Duty League roster & branding for 2022

The Call of Duty League have officially revealed the Boston Breach as the final team to round out the season. Here is a look at the team’s starting roster and branding.

There has been plenty of offseason drama with the final team and who would be filling that spot in the CDL. On December 13, we found out that Kraft Sports Group would be purchasing it and reigning out of Boston.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the organization as the rumored roster has been practicing from the shadows.

Now with the CDL Kickoff Classic set to begin on January 21, the time has finally come, and without further ado, let’s take a look at the CDL’s newest franchise, and who will be representing them.

Boston Breach 2022 roster and CDL branding

After many cryptic tweets, profile picture changes, and a month of scrims, the Boston Breach have finally confirmed their roster for the 2022 season.

Two seasoned veterans in Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly and Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni, will be paired up with two rookies. Dylan ‘Nero’ and ‘Capsidal’ will round out this hungry lineup.

Both of these young guns spent the Cold War season fighting in the Challengers scene but now they will have a chance to make a name for themselves on the big stage.

Also, the team revealed their branding, which features a ‘B’ with an ‘x’ in it. Jerseys and other merch still haven’t been shown to the community but you can expect to see the lime-green and white color scheme featured on January 21 at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST as the team faces off against the revamped New York Subliners.

Breach CDL 2022 lineup