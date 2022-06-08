Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 4: Release date, major Caldera map changes, more

Warzone Pacific Season 4 is the next major update locked in for the hit Call of Duty battle royale. Although it’s still early days yet, we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the content drop.

Seven months removed from Warzone’s jump to the Pacific and we’re already fast approaching the fourth seasonal update. Following up on one of the biggest crossovers to date, as Godzilla & Kong drew mixed reactions in Season 3, the next patch is looking to keep players hooked in the leadup to Warzone 2.

With seemingly just a few months left until the transition, Warzone’s Pacific era is quickly winding down. Exactly how Caldera’s chapter will come to a close remains to be seen, but Season 4 is already being teased as one of the more significant updates thus far.

From a likely release date to early reports of what to expect, here’s a full rundown on everything we know about Warzone Pacific Season 4.

Warzone Pacific Season 4: release date

While no official release date for Warzone Pacific Season 4 has been locked in just yet, we can make an educated guess based on the latest trends.

Season 3 got underway on April 27 and was soon followed by Season 3 Reloaded on May 25. Following the cadence for major updates every four weeks, we can safely expect to see Season 4 arrive on Wednesday, June 22.

Nothing is truly guaranteed in the gaming industry, however, so it’s worth bearing in mind that unforeseen delays may buck the trend. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here once a solid release date is nailed down.

Warzone Pacific Season 4: Caldera map changes

For the time being, key details surrounding Warzone Pacific Season 4 are few and far between. Though perhaps the biggest scrap of intel we have to go off relates to Caldera’s next set of changes.

While there’s no telling just yet what exactly might change on the island, Raven Software recently informed Dexerto sister site Charlie Intel that it’s shaping up to be rather significant.

Season 4 is set to bring “one of the biggest shifts Caldera has had since launch,” devs revealed.

This could mean all-new POIs, overhauls to existing locations, and even a range of new features in the same vein as the Underground Transit System or Redeploy Balloons.

Warzone Pacific Season 4: Reveal imminent?

Thus far, Activision has been keeping Warzone’s Season 4 update entirely under wraps. With all eyes fixated on the Modern Warfare 2 reveal along with various Warzone 2 leaks, the existing Battle Royale has taken a backseat of late.

Though as we get closer to the next major update, new teasers are sure to be coming through thick and fast. It’s safe to expect a formal Season 4 info dump shortly after Modern Warfare 2 soaks up the spotlight on June 8.

We’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest as new Warzone Pacific Season 4 details emerge in the coming weeks.