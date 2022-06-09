FaZe Booya reveals lethal STG44 Warzone loadout that still dominates after nerf

The STG44 is the best AR in Warzone Season 3 and FaZe Booya has a meta loadout that maximizes the gun’s damage and accuracy.

Warzone’s AR meta is currently dominated by the STG44 – in fact, this deadly Vanguard weapon sits comfortably at the top. Not only does it come packed with great accuracy, but its DPS is also through the roof, especially when kitted out with the best attachments.

It’s certainly not hard to see why the STG44 currently has a massive 13.93% pick rate in Season 3. While both the NZ-41 and Cooper Carbine continue to creep up the rankings, the STG44 is still the go-to AR in Warzone.

Advertisement

So, if you’re aiming to use the best gun in the game and want to maximize your kills, then FaZe Booya’s STG44 loadout is a must-pick.

FaZe Booya’s STG44 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silen cer

cer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

05B Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Han d Stop

d Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Round Mags Ammo Type: Leng thened

thened Rear Grip: Polymer Gri p

Polymer Gri Proficiency: Focus

Kit: Fully Loaded

FaZe Booya’s STG44 loadout is all about transforming the STG44 into an absolute laser, which makes it perfect for Caldera. The MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05B, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, VDD 34S Weighted, and M1941 Hand Stop all help reduce the gun’s recoil.

In fact, when these attachments are used in coordination with the 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags and Polymer Grip — the AR barely moves. This makes it incredibly deadly for mid to long-range engagements.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 27:13

Simply scope in with the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x and begin lighting up your enemies with highly precise head and bodyshots. Eliminating ranged targets is even easier thanks to the added bullet velocity from the Lengthened ammo, while Fully Loaded ensures you start with the maximum amount of rounds.

Pair the STG44 with the MP40 or H4 Blixen and you have a dominant loadout that can obliterate enemies across all ranges. It’s certainly not hard to see why the STG44 ranks at the top of Warzone’s AR rankings, so give FaZe Booya’s build a go when you next drop into Caldera.