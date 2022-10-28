Best VEL 46 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The MP7 is back in Modern Warfare 2 as the VEL 46, and the fast-firing SMG is devastating in multiplayer matches. Here’s our best VEL 46 loadout in MW2, complete with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 has officially arrived, and millions of CoD fans are hopping in to begin their multiplayer journey. There are dozens of weapons to test out this time around, from new favorites to some returning classics.

One of these tried-and-tested weapons is the MP7, which is present in Modern Warfare 2 as the VEL 46. The old faithful is an absolute beast once again, thanks to its blistering fire rate and respectable recoil.

We’ve put together the best VEL 46 loadout for Modern Warfare 2, including the best attachments and Perks.

Best VEL 46 Modern Warfare 2 loadout attachments

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : Schlager RV-8

: Schlager RV-8 Laser : Schlager ULO-66 Laser

: Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock : VEL A-568 Collapsed

: VEL A-568 Collapsed Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

We kick off the best VEL 46 loadout with the FTAC Castle Comp, which keeps the MP7’s recoil in check to help it hold its own at a longer range. Combining this with the Schlager RV-8 Barrel and Edge-47 Grip transforms the VEL 46 into a no-recoil monster that could rival some of the game‘s ARs.

As a mostly short-range gun, mobility is vital when trying to get the best of enemies in tight corridors. That’s why we picked the VEL A-568 Collapsed Stock for buffs to movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed.

Finally, we’ve gone for the Schlager ULO-66 Laser for better hipfire accuracy, perfect for those situations where there’s no time to aim.

Activision The MP7 is a CoD classic, and it’s a strong option again in Modern Warfare 2.

Best VEL 46 Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to Perks, we recommend Tracker in the first slot so you can hunt down enemies by following their footsteps. Then you should go for Double Time for an increase in sprint duration.

The MP7 can burn through ammo at a rapid pace, so Fand Hands will lower the reload speeds so you can get back into the action. Last up is the Ultimate Perk, and we’ve gone for Ghost to keep you off the radar and away from Killstreaks at the end of a match.

Equipment-wise, Semtex are an easy-to-use lethal that deals big damage, while Stims will provide a nice health boost to get you out of a pinch.

How to unlock the VEL 46 in Modern Warfare 2

Luckily, the VEL 46 / MP7 is unlocked from the start in Modern Warfare 2, so there’s no need to do any grinding to get your hands on it.

This means all you have to do is reach level 4 to unlock custom loadouts and start playing around with attachments.

Best VEL 46 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If the VEL 46 isn’t working out, we’d advise you to switch to the FSS Hurricane. This new SMG is currently one of the strongest guns in the whole game.

But if you’re looking to move away from SMGs, the M4 is an incredibly versatile Assault Rifle that’s perfect at all ranges.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

