How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Platform & levels for every gun

It can be daunting to wrap your head around Modern Warfare 2’s new weapon unlock system. Here’s everything you need to know about making the process easier.

Modern Warfare 2 features 51 base weapons and 33 weapon platforms. Infinity Ward introduced Receivers, fundamentally changing the way guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.

Unlocking M4 attachments for also unlocks FSS Hurricane attachments because they are in the same Platform. This eliminates the need to pour countless hours into unlock grinding, as players complained about in CoD Vanguard.

The platform system not only impacts attachment unlocks but also how players earn new weapons. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock every MW2 weapon.

The M4 emerged as a fan-favorite MW2 weapon during the beta.

How to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has 55 Military Ranks, each unlocking a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops Kit. Traditionally in CoD, every weapon is unlocked by leveling up, but in MW2, some weapons can only be unlocked through ranking up Platform weapons.

Here are all the Platform unlocks and non-Platform unlock levels in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 M4 Platform unlocks

Activision The M4 is automatically unlocked in Modern Warfare 2.

M4 : Automatically unlocked

: Automatically unlocked FTAC Recon: Reach M4 Level 14

Reach M4 Level 14 556 Icarus: Reach M4 Level 19

Reach M4 Level 19 M16: Reach 556 Icarus Level 14

Reach 556 Icarus Level 14 FFS Hurricane: Reach FTAC Recone Level 17

Modern Warfare 2 Tactique Verte Platform unlocks

TAQ-56: Reach Level 19

Reach Level 19 TAQ-V: Reach TAQ-56 Level 11

Reach TAQ-56 Level 11 TAQ-M: Reach TAQ-56 Level 20

Modern Warfare 2 Bruen Bullpup Platform unlocks

STB 556: Reach Level 41

Reach Level 41 MX9: Reach STB 556 Level 13

Reach STB 556 Level 13 HCR 56: Reach STB 556 Level 20

Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann & Meer Platform unlocks

Activision The Lachmann Sub (or the MP5, as most people will call it) is back and just as dominant as it was in MW 2019.

Lachmann-762: Reach Level 16

Reach Level 16 Lachmann-556: Reach Lachmann 762 Level 12

Reach Lachmann 762 Level 12 LM-S: Reach Lachmann 762 Level 16

Reach Lachmann 762 Level 16 RAPP H: Reach Lachmann-556 Level 12

Reach Lachmann-556 Level 12 Lachmann Sub: Reach Lachmann-556 Level 16

Modern Warfare 2 Kastovia Platform unlocks

Activision The Kastov-74u packs a punch in Modern Warfare 2.

Kastov 762: Reach Level 23

Reach Level 23 Kastov 545: Reach Kastov 762 Level 13

Reach Kastov 762 Level 13 RPK: Reach Kastov 762 Level 16

Reach Kastov 762 Level 16 Kastov-74u: Reach Kastov 545 Level 13

Reach Kastov 545 Level 13 Vaznev-9K: Reach Kastov-74u Level 15

Reach Kastov-74u Level 15 Minibak: Reach Vaznev-9K Level 14

Modern Warfare 2 Ordnance Weapon Platform unlocks

EBR-14: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked SO-14: Reach EBR-14 Level 12

Modern Warfare 2 Bryson 800 Series Platform unlocks

SP-R 208: Reach Level 7

Reach Level 7 SA-B 50: Reach SP-R 208 Level 16

Reach SP-R 208 Level 16 LA-B 330: Reach SA-B 50 Level 17

Reach SA-B 50 Level 17 SP-X 80: Reach LA-B 330 Level 17

Modern Warfare 2 XRL Platform unlocks

X12: Reach Level 31

Reach Level 31 X13 Auto: Reach X12 Level 10

Non-Platform weapon unlocks

Activision This Fennec returns in Modern Warfare 2.

Vel 46: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked PDSW 528: Reach Level 5

Reach Level 5 Fennec 45: Reach Level 38

Reach Level 38 Lockwood 300: Reach Level 36

Reach Level 36 Expedite 12: Reach Level 9

Reach Level 9 Sakin MG38: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked RAAL Mk2: Reach Level 25

Reach Level 25 Lockwood Mk2: Reach Level 28

Reach Level 28 MCPR-300 : Automatically unlocked

: Automatically unlocked Signal 50: Reach Level 44

Reach Level 44 Riot Shield: Reach Level 37

Reach Level 37 P890: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked .50 GS: Reach Level 13

Reach Level 13 Basilisk: Reach Level 39

Reach Level 39 PILA: Automatically unlocked

Automatically unlocked STRELA-P: Reach Level 14

Reach Level 14 JOKR: Reach Level 24

Reach Level 24 RPG-7: Reach Level 32

We will provide updates when new weapons are added in the future.