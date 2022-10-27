How to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Platform & levels for every gun

It can be daunting to wrap your head around Modern Warfare 2’s new weapon unlock system. Here’s everything you need to know about making the process easier.
Modern Warfare 2 features 51 base weapons and 33 weapon platforms. Infinity Ward introduced Receivers, fundamentally changing the way guns work. For example, the M4 assault rifle and FSS Hurricane SMG are different classes but fall under the same Platform.
Unlocking M4 attachments for also unlocks FSS Hurricane attachments because they are in the same Platform. This eliminates the need to pour countless hours into unlock grinding, as players complained about in CoD Vanguard.
The platform system not only impacts attachment unlocks but also how players earn new weapons. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock every MW2 weapon.
How to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has 55 Military Ranks, each unlocking a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops Kit. Traditionally in CoD, every weapon is unlocked by leveling up, but in MW2, some weapons can only be unlocked through ranking up Platform weapons.
Here are all the Platform unlocks and non-Platform unlock levels in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 M4 Platform unlocks
- M4: Automatically unlocked
- FTAC Recon: Reach M4 Level 14
- 556 Icarus: Reach M4 Level 19
- M16: Reach 556 Icarus Level 14
- FFS Hurricane: Reach FTAC Recone Level 17
Modern Warfare 2 Tactique Verte Platform unlocks
- TAQ-56: Reach Level 19
- TAQ-V: Reach TAQ-56 Level 11
- TAQ-M: Reach TAQ-56 Level 20
Modern Warfare 2 Bruen Bullpup Platform unlocks
- STB 556: Reach Level 41
- MX9: Reach STB 556 Level 13
- HCR 56: Reach STB 556 Level 20
Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann & Meer Platform unlocks
- Lachmann-762: Reach Level 16
- Lachmann-556: Reach Lachmann 762 Level 12
- LM-S: Reach Lachmann 762 Level 16
- RAPP H: Reach Lachmann-556 Level 12
- Lachmann Sub: Reach Lachmann-556 Level 16
Modern Warfare 2 Kastovia Platform unlocks
- Kastov 762: Reach Level 23
- Kastov 545:Reach Kastov 762 Level 13
- RPK: Reach Kastov 762 Level 16
- Kastov-74u: Reach Kastov 545 Level 13
- Vaznev-9K: Reach Kastov-74u Level 15
- Minibak: Reach Vaznev-9K Level 14
Modern Warfare 2 Ordnance Weapon Platform unlocks
- EBR-14: Automatically unlocked
- SO-14: Reach EBR-14 Level 12
Modern Warfare 2 Bryson 800 Series Platform unlocks
- SP-R 208: Reach Level 7
- SA-B 50: Reach SP-R 208 Level 16
- LA-B 330: Reach SA-B 50 Level 17
- SP-X 80: Reach LA-B 330 Level 17
Modern Warfare 2 XRL Platform unlocks
- X12: Reach Level 31
- X13 Auto: Reach X12 Level 10
Non-Platform weapon unlocks
- Vel 46: Automatically unlocked
- PDSW 528: Reach Level 5
- Fennec 45: Reach Level 38
- Lockwood 300: Reach Level 36
- Expedite 12: Reach Level 9
- Sakin MG38: Automatically unlocked
- RAAL Mk2: Reach Level 25
- Lockwood Mk2: Reach Level 28
- MCPR-300: Automatically unlocked
- Signal 50: Reach Level 44
- Riot Shield: Reach Level 37
- P890: Automatically unlocked
- .50 GS: Reach Level 13
- Basilisk: Reach Level 39
- PILA: Automatically unlocked
- STRELA-P: Reach Level 14
- JOKR: Reach Level 24
- RPG-7: Reach Level 32
We will provide updates when new weapons are added in the future.