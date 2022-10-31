Best STB 556 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The STB 556 is a lethal AR in Modern Warfare 2 that excels in mid-range gunfights, but you’ll need a meta loadout to maximize this weapon’s power.

While the Kastov 762 and M4 are both popular options in the AR category in Modern Warfare 2, it may be time to pick up the STB 556.

This powerful closed-bolt AR is built for modularity and accuracy, making it perfect for tearing down foes at medium range.

With a top-tier setup, the weapon can eliminate opponents in an instant, and luckily, we’ve got you covered with a meta loadout that’ll help you dominate your matches.

Best STB 556 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activison The STB 556 AR thrives in medium-range gunfights.

Attachments

Barrel: 18″ Bruen Guerilla

18″ Bruen Guerilla Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: FFS Sharkfin 90

The best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 starts off with the 18″ Bruen Guerilla barrel that boosts the guns’ recoil control and bullet velocity. This attachment not only improves the STB’s TTK, but it also adds an extra level of stability to ensure you land as many bullets as possible on your foes.

Next up, make sure to equip the STIP-40 Grip and the FFS Sharkfin 90, these will enhance the weapon’s aiming idle stability and bolster the STB’s kickback even more, making it a laser beam at medium range.

After that, the VLK LZR 7MW laser is a key attachment as it keeps ADS time low, ensuring you can snap onto your foes in an instant.

Finally, you’ll want to round off this loadout with the 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition so your bullets always connect with your opponent first in aggressive skirmishes.

Best STB 556 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

For starters, Scavenger is a great perk as it ensures you’ll never run out of ammo on the battlefield and if you’re looking to rack up killstreaks, it’s a perfect choice.

Following that, Bomb Squad is a brilliant perk as it adds an extra level of protection from explosive killstreaks. As the STB is a highly mobile AR, it’s possible you’ll be caught out in the open by a kill streak, and this perk enhances your chances of surviving and continuing your spree.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a strong option as you want to be able to switch to your secondary quickly just in case a gunfight takes a turn for the worse.

For your Ultimate, we recommend High Alert as it ensures you’ll never be caught off-guard by pesky opponents. This will make it extremely difficult for enemies to lock you down and force opponents to take fights on your terms.

As for equipment, a Semtex will always come in handy for flushing enemies out of power positions and a Stim is perfect for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the STB 556 in Modern Warfare, you need to reach level 41 which shouldn’t take you very long at all if you’re grinding multiplayer.

As soon as you hit the rank, you’ll get your hands on this deadly AR and you can start dominating matches.

Alternative to the STB 556 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If the STG 556’s playstyle isn’t for you in Modern Warfare 2, then consider checking out the Kastov 762.

This devastating AR is MW2’s AK47 and as you would expect, it packs a punch and makes short work of foes if you can control its recoil.

With a top-tier setup, the Kastov 762 can be a force to be reckoned with, and luckily, we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Now that you have the best STG 556 loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

