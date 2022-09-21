Best Lachmann-556 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Modern Warfare 2 has an arsenal of weapons to master, including the Lachmann-556. If you want to get the best loadout in place for this versatile weapon, here’s everything you need to know from Perks to attachments.

Modern Warfare 2 sees veteran developers Infinity Ward return to the franchise, bringing an array of weapons to explore. There is something for everyone in the latest CoD entry, but eager players are already getting to work on curating the game’s meta selections.

Before you can get your hands on the Lachmann MP5 Sub receiver, you’ll need to use the Lachmann-556 assault rifle. However, don’t underestimate this viable AR, as the Lachmann-556 provides just as much punch in battle.

Here’s how you can put together the best loadout and bag yourself some victories.

Best Lachmann-556 class in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann-556 may seem like an unattractive alternative to the popular M4 at first, but with a few tweaks, this weapon can deal some mighty damage.

Activision You’ll need to spend some time with this AR before moving onto the popular MP5 version.

Though this can be used in close-quarters encounters, this weapons works best at medium to long range. Here’s how you can get it ready to go:

Ammunition: Standard

Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Receiver: LM-16

Stock: Hmann S9 Factory Stock

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

You’ll find that this setup aligns the weapon alongside the M4 when it comes to versatility. However, you’ll need to pair it with the right Perks and Tactical equipment.

Best Lachmann-556 setup: Perks and Tactical equipment

For your Perk selection, we recommend using the following:

Overkill

Scavenger

Fast Hands

Hardline

By having Overkill in your class setup, you can add an SMG or shotgun into the mix, increasing your firepower.

Scavenger will ensure you’re stocked up on ammo, while Fast Hands will ensure your weapon switches are quicker. Hardline is always a great choice to decrease the gaps between killstreaks.

With your Perks now selected, you’ll benefit from using the Shock Stick and Semtex. The former will delay your enemies’ movements, while the Semtex will deal devastating explosive damage.

With the full game touted to release on October 28, 2022, we’ll be keeping this page updated as tweaks emerge to this already powerful choice.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other loadout guides to beat out the competition.