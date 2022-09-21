Best Kastov-74u Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

While it’s still early days for Modern Warfare 2, the meta is starting to be figured out as players are getting their hands on new weapons and trying out different guns and attachment combinations. With the right loadout, the Kastov-74u — also known as the AK-74u — can do some real damage.

The AK-74u is an iconic SMG in the Call of Duty series, but the Kastov enters MWII as an assault rifle, challenging the likes of the M4 and the Lachmann-556 for long-range supremacy.

So, if you’re looking for something slightly off-meta that’s guaranteed to help you rack up some kills, here’s the best Kastov-74u loadout in MW2.

Best Kastov-74u Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activision The Kastov-74u can’t be customized in the Gunsmith in the beta, but it still packs a punch.

Here are the attachments you should use for your Kastov to get the best out of it:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

At the time of writing during the beta, there isn’t much opportunity for customization on the Kastov-74u as it’s not available to change up in the Gunsmith, with many attachments locked.

That said, it still does a solid job, and no doubt when the full game launches on October 28, this won’t be far off the meta build for it.

Best Kastov-74u class setup: Perks & equipment

As the Kastov is best used as an aggressive assault rifle, you’ll want to pick out the right equipment and perks to bolster that.

Here are the perks you should utilize with the Kastov-74u:

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate: Ghost

Scavenger and Tracker are almost essential perks in Modern Warfare 2. Scavenger will allow you to pick up more ammunition as you traverse the map, particularly handy if you go on long streaks. Meanwhile, Tracker lets you trace the footsteps of nearby enemies, making it easier to track them down and keep earning kills.

You could also utilize perks such as Battle Hardened or E.O.D. to minimize the effects of lethal and tactical equipment, if you find either of those aren’t as helpful as you would have hoped.

As your Bonus perk, Quick Fix is incredible. When using Quick Fix, killing a player grants immediate health regeneration, which is especially handy given the fast TTK of the game and how often you’ll find yourself in fresh gunfights.

Finally, for your Ultimate perk, the only solution is Ghost. With how prevalent UAVs are in Modern Warfare 2, it’s the best perk in the game, and while you’ll have to wait some time to earn it, it’s 100% worth the wait.

As for your lethal and tactical equipment, you’ll want to take a trusty Semtex to deal explosive damage, as well as a Stun Grenade, to paralyze your foes and make mowing them down that much easier.

While you’re not yet able to create a fully-optimized Kastov-74u loadout with the MW2 Gunsmith, this should definitely serve you well.