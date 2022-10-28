Best PDSW 528 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The classic P90, now called the PDSW 528, is one of the top SMGs that Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. Here’s the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 to help you unlock its full potential, along with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived and the multiplayer meta is already beginning to take shape. Infinity Ward’s sequel comes with a number of new and powerful weapons to learn, but also brings back a few familiar guns that long-time fans will recognize.

One of these is the PDSW 528, which most players will know as the P90, a devasting close-range SMG with an incredible fire rate. The beloved weapon made its debut back in the original Modern Warfare, and it’s just as strong 15 years later.

Check out the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the best attachments and class setup.

Best PDSW 528 Modern Warfare 2 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel : 9.5″ Duke-30

: 9.5″ Duke-30 Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Rail : Integrated Reflex Rail

: Integrated Reflex Rail Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured

The PDSW 528/P90 is well known for being a close-range monster, so our build plays to the weapon’s strengths as run and gun weapon. We kick off the best PDSW 528 loadout with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider, partly to conceal any muzzle flash but also to make it easier to handle.

Next up we have the 9.5″ Duke-30 Barrel, which buffs ADS speed while improving hipfire accuracy – ideal for close-quarters engagements. This pairs nicely with the CQB Stock, offering a major mobility boost to help get in the faces of the enemy.

A unique attachment for the P90 is the Integrated Reflex Rail, which serves as a clean Optic that also buffs your overall movement speed. Lastly, we’ve gone for the 5.7x28mm Overpressured ammo, which inflicts extra target flinch on enemies and makes it harder for them to return fire.

Activision

Best PDSW 528 Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Hardline

Hardline Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

To make the most of this PDSW 528 MW2 loadout, it’s important to choose Perks that play to its strengths. This SMG can chew through ammo at a blistering pace, so Scavenger will let you pick up extra supplies as you pick off enemies.

Then, Double Time will increase your sprint duration and allow you to tear across that map and rush the other team.

For the Bonus Perk we recommend Fast Hands so you can reload quickly and stay in the action. Last up is Hardline, making Killstreaks much easier to get so you can gain the upper hand towards the end of a match.

When it comes to equipment, Semtex is a great way to quickly clean out a room, while Stims can give you a needed health boost when times are tough.

How to unlock the PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the PDSW in Modern Warfare 2, all you have to do is reach level 5 in multiplayer and it will automatically become available.

This shouldn’t take too long to do, so just hop into a few matches and you’ll have the P90 in your hands pretty soon.

Best PDSW 528 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The P90 is perfect on smaller maps, but if want an SMG with a bit more range you should go for the FSS Hurricane.

Or, if you want to switch to something a bit more versatile, you could switch to the KASTOV-74u, also known as the classic Ak-74u.

