Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

The Vaznev-9K is an SMG with a high rate of fire and is often a preferred weapon for close-quarters combat. So, here’s a Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 with the best attachments and Perks for battle royale.

While Assault Rifles are the most popular weapon class in Warzone, rivaling the SMGs at close quarters is next to impossible. Sub-machine guns are known for their rapid rate of fire, making them effective during all stages of a match, but particularly if you’re finding inside buildings.

With so many SMGs on the list, the Vaznev-9K stands out from the rest as it boasts both low recoil and a great fire rate.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 equipped with the right attachments and Perks to go ruthless in Call of Duty’s latest BR.

Contents

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : AVR T-90 Comp

: AVR T-90 Comp Barrel : SA Response III

: SA Response III Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We start our Vaznev-9K loadout with the AVR T-90 Comp Muzzle. It helps to stabilize the horizontal and vertical recoil spread of the weapon, making it easier to control while spraying down enemies. Next, we recommend using the SA Response III Barrel as it helps to enhance Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, Hipfire Accuracy, and Recoil. This means enemies won’t stand a chance against this SMG at close range.

Optics are always a personal preference but here we recommend the Cronen Mini Pro. It gives you enough room to focus on your enemies while shooting and keep a close tab on the surroundings as well. To be on the safer side, we’d recommend using the 45 Round Mag as it would help to kill multiple enemies at once, or finish off a downed enemy without reloading.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, use the True-Tac Rear Grip as it improves both ADS & Sprint to Fire Speeds. This particular loadout allows you to effectively use the weapon both with and without ADSing, so either way, you’re good to go.

Activision The Vaznev-9k shreds at close-quarter combat.

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Specter

Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk : Ghost

: Ghost Lethal : Proximity Mine

: Proximity Mine Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

The Specter is the perfect Perk Package with the Vaznev-9K SMG. Double Time increases the duration of Tactical Sprint which can be crucial while trying to escape a gunfight or chasing down enemies. Tracker gives you the intel of enemies’ location as you’d be able to see their footprints. This allows your team to track them down and secure their kills.

Article continues after ad

Spotter is the ideal Bonus Perk as it helps you to spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. And lastly, for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost might just be the best for you as it helps to go undetected by UAVs, Heartbeat Sensors, or even Portable Radars. This is quite crucial for late games when enemies won’t be able to get intel on your team, giving you the headroom to catch them off guard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Use the Proximity Mine and Heartbeat Sensor as Lethal and Tactical equipment. If an enemy steps on your Proximity Mine, you’ll get the info while the Heartbeat Sensor will give their positions.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2

You can unlock the Vaznev-9K by getting the Kastov-74u to Level 15 in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, or DMZ.

Doing so will automatically unlock the Vaznev-9k Receiver. After that, you can start leveling up the Vaznev-9K for the loadout we mentioned above.

Best Vaznev-9K alternatives in Warzone 2

The Fennec 45 and the PDSW 528 are some of the best Vaznev-9K alternatives in Warzone 2.

The Fennec 45 gives you an edge over your enemies with its rate of fire while the PDSW 528 gives you a balanced experience both in terms of fire rate and magazine size.

So, there you have it — that’s all for our Vaznev-9K loadout. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Battle Pass | Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2 loadout | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | All new Warzone 2 features explained | Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 loadout | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2?