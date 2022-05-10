Underrated Vanguard SMG is one of Warzone’s deadliest weapons in Season 3

Still can’t decide on the best SMG to run in Warzone after the Season 3 update? Well, there’s an underrated Vanguard choice that is proving to be pretty deadly, and you might want to adopt it.

The Season 3 update for Warzone Pacific may have dropped back on April 27, but the battle royale meta is still in a pretty big state of flux – whether that be in terms of best overall weapon, best sniper support, or best SMG.

When it comes to the latter, many players have put their faith in the likes of the Welgun, Owen Gun, and MP-40 to get the job done on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, but there isn’t a clear winner in that battle just yet.

A case can even be made of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Armaguerra 43 SMG because, despite it being pretty underused, it does hold one of the best K/D ratios in the game currently, and even has an impressive win ratio to match.

The SMG, which was released back in Season 2, has been adopted by the likes of Biffle in recent weeks and has proven to be quite a bit more than just a solid side-arm for close-range fights.

As per WZRanked stats, the Armaguerra 43 holds the third-best K/D in the game as it stands, sitting just behind the Owen Gun and Welgun with a 1.32 ratio. On top of that, it has a 4.12 win ratio, which is the best in Season 3 as the SMG leaps above the Welgun and MG 82.

There isn’t a broken attachment of anything of that nature that is helping the SMG find success. It’s just the fact that good players are using it when nobody else is.

Best Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout for K/D

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Botti 570mm Precisione

: Botti 570mm Precisione Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Stock : Imerito SA Folding

: Imerito SA Folding Magazine : 9mm 60-round mags

: 9mm 60-round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Steady

: Steady Perk 2: Quick

The above build does stray a little from the usual setup of the Armaguerra 43, seeing as Botti 570mm Precisione barrel, Nydar Model 47 sight, Polymer Grip, and Steady perk replace their more popular counterparts.

Whether or not the SMG will take over and claim its spot as the meta choice remains to be seen at this point. Though, it’s hard to ignore the weapon’s success.