FaZe Booya’s “crazy” UGR SMG Warzone loadout dominates Rebirth Island

Black Ops Cold War’s UGR SMG is the newest gun to land in Call of Duty: Warzone, and FaZe Clan star Booya has got a “crazy” loadout that maximizes its mobility.

The long-awaited Season 3 update for Warzone Pacific was pretty much focused on shaking up the battle royale’s meta. Many fan-favorite weapons were hit with nerfs, but there were plenty of buffs to go around as well.

On top of those changes, fans got a bit of a surprise when a new weapon – the UGR SMG – was introduced through Black Ops Cold War. It may only be early days, but the UGR has already won over some players thanks to its close-range damage and speed.

FaZe Clan’s Swagg believes the SMG is already “broken,” and his Nuke Squad partner Booya has unveiled a loadout that gives the UGR “crazy” mobility. Though, he would prefer it if it had a bigger magazine.

Booya highlighted the new weapon in his May 8 video as he racked up a 28-kill win on Rebirth Island and bamboozled plenty of enemies with the SMG’s speed.

To this point, many UGR classes have centered around the 14.5″ Liberator barrel and Microflex LED sight, but Booya doesn’t opt for those. Instead, he uses the GRU Suppressor and 12.8″ VDV reinforced barrel as the combo gives the SMG iron sights that resemble the AK-74U.

“The only downside, which is a pretty big downside to this gun, it only has a 30-round clip,” the FaZe star said. “It’s got a good headshot multiplier, so if you get headshots mixed in your time to kill is pretty fast. The mobility is pretty crazy and it’s kind of good close-quarters.”

FaZe Booya’s UGR SMG loadout for Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 12.8″ VDV reinforced

: 12.8″ VDV reinforced Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

With the SMG category currently dominated by the Welgun, Owen Gun, and MP-40, it could be difficult for the UGR to cement a spot amongst the top dogs.

Despite that, it’s worth trying out while it’s new and fresh, and you never know, it could be something that dominates before long. So, give it a try.