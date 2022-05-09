JGOD reveals best “long-range meta” weapon to dominate in Warzone Season 3

Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the best “long-range meta” weapon in Warzone Season 3 after the huge May 4 balance patch.
Whether you’re on Caldera or Rebirth Island, having a strong long-range weapon is essential if you want to consistently pick up victories.
However, with the May 4 balance patch introducing buffs & nerfs to countless guns in the Warzone arsenal, it can be difficult to identify which AR, SMG, or LMG is the best for beaming down enemies from afar.
While you could spend some time experimenting in matches and testing out every single option, it’s sometimes better to let an expert do the thinking for you.
Luckily, Warzone guru JGOD has outlined exactly which “long-range meta” weapon you should be using in Season 3 to dominate your foes.
JGOD’s STG44 Warzone loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 62 Gorenko 50 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Focus
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Perks
- Double Time
- Overkill
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: Semtex
While JGOD outlined an array of potential weapon choices in his video, he specifically announced one loadout as the best option for the “meta slaves” and that was for the STG44.
This powerful AR received a major buff in the May 4 patch, skyrocketing its popularity in the community and making it one of the most used guns in the game overnight.
With the MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05B, and G16 2.5x optic, JGOD’s build is specifically designed for beaming down enemies at long range with pinpoint accuracy.
Paired with the M1941 Hand Stop and Polymer Grip, the gun has minimal recoil and is capable of eliminating opponents in an instant if you land your shots.
Keep in mind that it’s worth using Overkill in this loadout so you can run a close-quarter SMG to take down any foes that attempt to push your position.
We recommend the Owen Gun or the MP40, as both options are extremely popular in the current meta and boast unbelievably quick TTKs.
Finally, make sure to adjust any attachments that don’t fit your style of play – class setups all come down to preference, so it’s important you cater the build to you.
