Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 3 update: Release date, map changes, Sniper nerfs

The Warzone Pacific Season 3 update is just around the corner and we’ve got an early rundown on all there is to know. From map changes to a huge balance pass, here’s a look ahead at everything coming in the major update.

Four months since Warzone entered the Pacific era with the jump to Caldera and Season 2 is already drawing to a close. That can only mean one thing as the next massive content drop is now on the horizon.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 is locked in and is shaping up to be yet another hefty update with new weapons, features, map changes, and plenty more.

So before the next big patch arrives, be sure to brush up with our early breakdown of everything there is to know about the Warzone Pacific Season 3 update.

Warzone Pacific Season 3: Release Date

Warzone Pacific Season 3 is all set to launch on Tuesday, April 26. This marks a full 10 weeks since the Season 2 content drop, and five weeks since the Season 2 Reloaded patch, keeping in line with the regular schedule.

There’s currently no telling for certain what time the Season 3 update may go live, nor how big the file size will be. We’ll keep you up to speed here once further details are announced.

Warzone Pacific Season 3: Caldera Map Changes

While we’re yet to hear of any new POIs joining Caldera in Season 3, we do know for certain that existing areas are in store for various changes.

“Some really cool stuff” is planned for the controversial Peak POI in particular, as Senior Creative Director Ted Timmins teased earlier this month.

Although no specific details were shared at the time, he confirmed “the first real inroads” at adjusting Caldera’s pacing will come into effect during Season 3. This could mean anything from subtle terrain changes to a drastic overhaul of the entire area.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s to come of Peak in Season 3, along with any other POIs currently under the microscope.

Warzone Pacific Season 3: Sniper Nerfs

As always, a new seasonal update means a big shakeup to the Warzone meta. Season 3 is no different, and while it’s still early days yet, we already know for certain that Snipers are being addressed in the upcoming patch.

“We do plan a meta shift for Snipers in Season 3,” Timmins confirmed during a recent interview with the Baka Bros.

“I think we would all agree it’s long overdue,” he said. “The Sniper meta hasn’t changed in what feels like forever, so I feel really good about where we’re going with that.”

This indicates various Sniper-specific nerfs are currently in the pipeline. Exactly what those look like and how severe they are, we’ll have to wait and see.

Warzone Pacific Season 3: Audio Improvements

One of the earliest details we learned about Warzone’s Season 3 update had to do with audio. Ever since Caldera came into the mix, players have been voicing their frustrations with the game’s sound.

Footstep audio in particular has been a big gripe. While Raven Software is yet to confirm any plans, CharlieIntel implied back in February that this issue will be resolved come Season 3.

Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. https://t.co/egbE53h9v4 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

“Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3,” the account shared. So it’s safe to expect some improvements, though there’s no telling if this upgrade will be included on day one, or later down the line in the next season.

With the Warzone Pacific Season 3 update just days away, new details are sure to be popping up in the near future. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted on all the latest right here.