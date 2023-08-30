Baldur’s Gate player one-shots Act 2 boss with simple economics and a big club

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finding unique ways of playing the game, but one of them took it to the next level. This player has defeated one of the final bosses with not just a weapon but with the power of economics.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complicated game which means there’s no one dedicated way of playing it. However, there is a difference between following a traditional route and playing it in a way that nobody can imagine.

Article continues after ad

One such player has come up with a tactic where they have used not a traditional method but the power of economics to defeat the Act 2 boss. As it happens, this has led to quite a lot of discussion among the playerbase as they are shocked at this surprising turn of events.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are startled at how a player has used economics to defeat a boss

The post regarding using economics to defeat the Act 2 boss was brought forth by a Reddit user named GoldenThane. The user came up with a plan where they defeated Ketheric Thorn by “reverse-pickpocketing 15,000 gold onto his person and slamming him with the Twist of Fortune’s special attack”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This basically meant that they used money to defeat the boss which has definitely impressed a lot of players. This post led to a favorable response from the fans.

A player commented “Ketheric got diamond handed to the moon” as they wanted to strike a joke surrounding the post. Another player commented “Could you do my taxes this year” as the usage of economics to defeat a boss has impressed them.

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in by saying “As an actual financial advisor, they can take my CFP this is great advice” as they also feel this was extremely unique at what GoldenThane has accomplished. Lastly, another player commented “This is smoothbrained 4D chess-thinking at its finest” as they praised the out-of-the-box thinking by the original user who posted it on Reddit.