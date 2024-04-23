This Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC reveals companion’s deepest desires and it’s heartbreaking

Naoise Nallinto is the Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC players should meet if they want to understand their favorite companions.

BG3 runs rampant with strange encounters of all kinds, one of the most notable involving a Dryad courtesan named Naoise Nallinto.

Players meet the character in Act 3 at the Sharress’ Caress brothel in Wyrm’s Crossing. After protecting Naoise from her Mind Flayer clientele, she’ll offer a buff that invites companions to describe their deepest desires in a single word.

As several users noted in a Reddit post that’s gained a lot of traction, some of the answers are heartbreaking. Karlach simply wishes to be “Alive,” for example, based on her response to Naoise. It’s an understandable desire since the beloved Barbarian has a mechanical heart in desperate need of repair.

Wyll tells Naoise of the freedom he covets, a poignant reply given his contractually obligated service to the Archdevil Zariel. Astarion’s desire to be safe similarly cuts deep because of the character’s desperate attempt to escape Cazador, the Vampire Lord who means to use him in a ritual.

Player responses in the Reddit thread agree that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Naoise Nallinto conversation can become heartwrenching.

Reads one such comment, “These all made me a little sad. Except for Astarion & Karlach’s which made me Big Sad.”

Another user said of the Astarion answer, “I’m not the biggest fan of Astarion, but ‘safe’ made me feel really sad. Poor bastard.”

A few people said the Durge also has a response that perfectly befits their story arc – sane.