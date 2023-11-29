Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sussur weapons are locking players out of cutscenes

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sussur weapons are a handy addition to your arsenal that you can get relatively early in the game if you’re brave. Unfortunately, their enchanted effect is preventing certain cutscenes from triggering.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about the rules. It sounds weird to say that about a game with this much freedom but it’s the D&D-inspired logic that makes it work. It’s how you get things like God-like Halflings and Owlbear nukes.

These hard-coded rules also apply to Baldur’s Gate 3’s cutscenes. So, for example, if you polymorph the Emperor prior to a cinematic, you better believe the Emperor is going to look like a nightmarish chimera in that cinematic.

Unfortunately, while these rules can offer instances for hilarity, sometimes Baldur’s Gate 3 takes them a bit too seriously. Reddit user u/NewSheepherder2215 found this out the hard way when the Sussur weapon they used prevented a cutscene from triggering.

You see the Sussur weapons you get from completing the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest all Silence targets on hit. If you smack an important character with one during combat, they can’t talk, and if they can’t talk, you can’t interact with them.

That’s how seriously Baldur’s Gate 3 takes its rules and it’s stopped u/NewSheepherder2215 from speaking with the dastardly Raphael and continuing that part of their tale. We get it too, we’d also want to shut him up, but it’s not in your best interest to use a Sussur weapon on him.

It seems like this isn’t a unique situation either. If you engage any character that appears in a cutscene after combat and Silence them, they won’t trigger their follow-up event.

“I had a similar situation with Ethel. I was trying to get her offer but the conversation wouldn’t start,” one player responded to u/NewSheepherder2215’s predicament. “Eventually discovered it was because she was silenced by my Sussur weapon.”

Larian Studios This doofus is canonically singing to you the whole fight. Casting Silence removes his lyrics from the song.

So, think twice before you bring one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sussur weapons to an important encounter. It might hold up your quest or stop you from getting info on what to do next.

It seems like it’s impossible to prepare for every situation that Baldur’s Gate 3 will throw at you, but we’ve got some guides that might help with the basics.

