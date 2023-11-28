Baldur’s Gate 3 player polymorphs the Emperor during critical cutscene

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found creative methods to have fun in the game. This time, one player managed to polymorph the Emperor during a critical scene and that has got the community talking.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game of possibilities where you have the freedom to do many things. This can also include making changes that affect some of the most crucial moments of the game.

One such player managed to polymorph the Emperor during a critical cutscene. This led to some funny but not too visually pleasing moments and players cannot stop laughing at the final results.

Here is what the community has to say about this Emperor polymorph.

Baldur’s Gate 3 community can’t have enough after player polymorphs Emperor

The discussion regarding polymorphing the Emperor was started by a Reddit user named Gondor128. This player posted a screenshot with the title “polymorphed the emperor”. The screenshot shows the Emperor being turned into a Sheep and he is standing on two legs.

Other players joined into the discussion as well, since the screenshot looked hilarious. One such player commented, “Is your Tav Dr. Manhattan? We’ve got a n**** blue guy standing next to an anthropomorphic sheep here lol.” Another player mentioned, “Your Dr. Manhattan tav looks quite fitting in the astral realm.”

One player also chimed in, “Polymorph is great for some laughs. I polymorphed Cazador before the cutscene triggered and went through the whole thing with him as a sheep.” Lastly, a Reddit user claimed, “The emperor may not like it but this is peak illithd in design, this is the peak illithid body.”

Therefore, it seems like players had a lot of fun with the whole idea of the emperor being turned into a sheep. It was definitely not so pleasing visually, but it was funny and other Reddit users who also play Baldur’s Gate 3 are eager to try it.

