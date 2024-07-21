Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t stop breaking their Paladin Oaths

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a lot of ways to play, with the Paladin class comfortably being one of the most difficult to maintain. So much so that many who play as one have found it immensely difficult to stick to their Oaths.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared how they had broken their Oath merely by siding with Lae’zel and fighting the Tieflings during her recruitment section.

Many others were quick to share their own stories of misfortune, with some breaking their Paladin Oaths less than an hour into the game. One said, “Yeah, the game really doesn’t care how evil the character you kill is; it’ll still break the Oath. Killing Kagha can break your Oath, and she’s working with Shadow Druids and is okay with killing kids over theft.

Article continues after ad

“Trick is goading them into attacking you with dialog, or having another party member attack them, counts as ‘self-defense’ in that case, even if you egg them into fighting you.”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “All the way until after killing Cazador on my Oath of Ancients when releasing the spawn into the Underdark broke it. Which was random to me and unexpected. Then I broke it again on accident when I was fighting some Bhaal cultists, and some flaming fist ran up and also aggroed to me, and I killed them.”

Article continues after ad

A third shared the story of their friend’s first foray into playing the class, saying, “Introducing my buddy to BG3, and he picks a Paladin and wanted to kill the Tieflings that caught Lae’zel and was extremely distraught when he found out he broke his Oath. Had another buddy killing half the grove, failing to break his Oath somehow.”

It’s worth noting that the way Baldur’s Gate 3 deals with Paladin Oaths is considerably more strict than tabletop D&D. Additionally, Vengeance is considerably less stringent and actively encourages the player in more nefarious directions, so that’s worth considering if you want to play the class for the first time.

Article continues after ad