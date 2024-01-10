Baldur’s Gate 3 players warn against dropping weapons in Gauntlet of Shar 

The Gauntlet of Shar dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3 contains an unusual glitch that can delete players’ weapons if they’re not careful.

There are lots of weapons available for the heroes and villains in Baldur’s Gate 3 to use in combat. As such, one effective strategy involves disarming them, forcing them to drop their weapons to the ground, and allowing you to steal them.

The Fighter class used to have a reputation for being boring in D&D, but the Battle Master subclass in 5E changed all that, as it gained special abilities to use in combat. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Battle Master is among the best subclasses for disarming opponents, thanks to its Disarming Attack power.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, disarming can be annoying in one specific location, as items can be permanently lost if players aren’t careful.

HoYoverse

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Mirror Match boss battle can delete weapons

A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has reported a bug that can occur in the Gauntlet of Shar dungeon during the section where the player fights mirror images of their party. This battle can result in weapons being lost forever when certain conditions are met.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During the fight, a mirror version of the player’s Battle Master Fighter disarmed the Sorceress of the group, dropping her staff. The Fighter then made the exact same move to the mirror Sorceress, who picked up the original Sorceress’ staff and used it in battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When the battle ended, the mirror images vanished without leaving any loot behind, taking the staff with them. This means there’s a way for items to be permanently deleted, though it requires a very specific set of circumstances to occur.

It’s possible that this situation came about as a means by the developers to prevent an item duplication glitch, as these are known for being abused in other games. If the mirror party’s gear is automatically deleted upon defeat, it prevents players from duping equipment or items.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, this glitch will be fixed in a future update, as it’s so specific that it likely never came up until now. As Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to receive support, we may see the dreaded mirror match boss item deletion glitch removed in a future hotfix or patch.