Baldur’s Gate 3 Halfling deals “insane” damage with this technique

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player recently shared gameplay where Halfling manages to deal nearly 7,000 damage during a single round.

Playing as a Halfling in BG3 has more than its fair share of benefits. Their sheer luck represents one such boon, as does their skill when it comes to matters of stealth.

Of course, players can also experiment with various builds in BG3 that make the Halfling race all the more interesting.

Based on a popular video on Reddit, one player managed to hit an especially sweet spot with a Halfling who can deal over 6,000 damage in one round.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players stunned by heavy damage-dealing Halfling

Redditor Prestigious_Juice341 put the BG3 subreddit in a state of shock and awe after recently sharing a gameplay clip of their Halfling in action. In the course of a single round, the character dealt a whopping 6,790 damage in a fight versus the Cashguard Artillerist Erus.

Other users in the thread couldn’t believe their eyes, with one writing, “The more I stay in this subreddit, the more I realize I have no idea how to play the game to its fullest haha.”

Another Redditor and Baldur’s Gate 3 player chimed in to try and explain the Halfling’s “insane” damage output. Based on their experience with a Drac Fire sorcerer build, the user surmised that the Halfling dealt double damage with Perilous Stakes cast on the enemy.

The Hold Person Enchantment Spell seemingly came in handy as well, providing guaranteed critical hits that then equated to “Double Doubled Damage.”

The Redditor also suggested the original poster likely relied on “Fire Draconic Sorcerer and Spellmight Gloves to get + damage on each scorching ray beam.” However, OP debunked this assumption, noting that “Spellmight is not being used here. But Spellmight is the best ‘general’ option for sure.”

Notably, the OP didn’t offer much more in the way of concrete details, though they do plan on releasing a video walkthrough at a later date.

BG3 fans looking to optimize their Halfling builds obviously have much more to learn about the race’s broad skillset.