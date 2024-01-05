Baldur’s Gate 3 player “broke the game” with insane Psychic damage build

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s epic Dark Urge build seemingly “broke the game” after dealing an insane amount of Psychic damage to a single enemy.

There are so many possibilities for power in Baldur’s Gate 3, from certain armor to great spells, and fantastic classes. However, to reach a truly unfathomable level of power, you need a great character build. After all, the difference between a well-built character and a badly created one is often life or death, or at least success and failure.

These powerful builds don’t always have to be used for good, however, as one player discovered after they essentially “broke the game, mentally” using an insane Dark Urge Psychic creation to take down a poor Fist member.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans stunned after epic Dark Urge build ‘breaks the game’

Sharing their unholy creation on Reddit, one user revealed how they “broke the game, mentally” revealing an image of their attack on Fist Murphy. In the attack, they dealt an impressive 114 Psychic damage along with 12 Force damage and 2 Radiant, unsurprisingly killing the poor NPC instantly.

Naturally, the first question many asked in the comments was “Build?”

“9 Barbarian / 3 Rogue. Combining Resonance Stone (doubles Psychic damage) and Shadow Blade, double crit by Barbarian Lv9 class feature, and some buff like Wrath” the poster revealed. They went on to explain how “the best thing about the build is that it has 28 AC and synergistic with illithid powers. Enemies cannot hit the player except for critical hits and continue to take doubled 2d6x2 Stage Fright damage every time they miss their attack. It’s hella fun.”

Using a pretty powerful Multiclass combination and the useful Resonance Stone time along with the Shadow Blade is a fantastic idea and has greatly aided this player in their quest for psychic dominance. Combine that with the Illithid powers and what is likely a very high damage roll, and you have an unstoppable Dark Urge creation.

Hopefully, more fans use this idea to take down all the enemy NPCs rather than any innocents, even if it does mean using some Illithid powers.