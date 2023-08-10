Baldur’s Gate 3: Wizard or Sorcerer – which is better?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available and players are busy working through the game and figuring out what every class has to offer. However, there seems to be a certain amount of confusion regarding the Wizard and Sorcerer class. Here is a discussion on which class is better for you in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an immense amount of depth when it comes to class variety. Every class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is unique and they all have a difference in their way of playing and building.

However, there seems to be a little confusion surrounding the Wizard and Sorcerer class within the game. It is because both are spellcasters and those who are new to the RPG will definitely find it hard to choose.

A discussion on which class is better has been provided in the next section.

Larian Studios Sorcerer is a better choice when compared to a Wizard

Is it better to play Wizard or Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The question of whether a Wizard or a Sorcerer is better is complicated, to say the least. This is because it comes down to what the player wants. However, if you want a short answer, then it is better to play as a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This is because the Sorcerer has way more damage scaling when compared to a Wizard. Apart from that, Sorcerer has access to Metamagic where they can use Sorcery points to enhance their combat abilities. You will be able to cast your spells twice in a battle due to Metamagic abilities and this makes Sorcerers unparalleled in fights.

Apart from that, Sorcerers have very high Charisma which comes in handy when going for persuasion, intimidation, or deception. You can make your way out of fights through good dice rolls and Charisma can help you in that regard.

However, a Wizard is not all bad. This is because, Wizards have more spell options, and you can change them before fights. Apart from that, even though Wizards deal less damage when compared to Sorcerers, they offer more utility.

Apart from that, Wizards are much easy to go for as a new player since you can change your spells easily. The Intelligence stat also does not help you much with regard to talking your way out of combat.

However, Sorcerers will offer more value in the long run, and definitely worth playing ahead of Wizards.

This concludes our guide for the comparison between Wizards and Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

