Baldur’s Gate 3 is at its most rewarding when you loot absolutely everything

Baldur’s Gate 3 stars characters with magical powers that can bend the laws of reality, but throwing fireballs and lightning bolts doesn’t give you the same dopamine hit as finding a cool item in an unsuspecting chest.

Item management is a tricky thing in games, especially in RPGs that involve keeping track of multiple characters. Baldur’s Gate 3 can be bad with this, as you have to manage a four-character party, each with their own gear and consumables.

On the other hand, picking up items is fun. In this case, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an exceptional game. Almost every container in BG3 has something for you to pick up and potentially use, be it a gem, a potion, a weapon, or some food that can be consumed during a Long Rest.

The game has so many containers that you can be tempted to stop checking them. After a certain point, most of the loot becomes useless in favor of the stuff you earn completing quests, and you’ll eventually earn enough gold to buy everything you need from stores.

However, you should still check every container if you have the time. As discussed by fans online, even seemingly random shelves and racks can contain useful healing potions.

While a healing potion is good, it affirms that searching everything can be rewarding, which makes the game so good. So long as you never lose faith in the RNG gods, you’ll eventually be given something good.

(Either that, or Elminster is just throwing random loot from his Bag of Holding into chests, and the player is getting lucky with his drops.)

Those who come from The Legend of Zelda series with a desire to smash pots and slice grass for treasure will find a lot to love in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are hundreds of containers in the world, and all of them are begging to be searched. Just keep looking and you’ll eventually find something good.